Overview
-- New York-based Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) has reported material
improvement in both its business and financial profiles in recent years.
-- As a result of these improvements, we are raising our counterparty
credit rating on MMC by one notch to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that MMC will be able to sustain
the improvements in operating results in the coming years.
Rating Action
On Oct. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its counterparty
credit rating on Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. At the same
time, we raised the company's short-term rating by one notch to 'A-2' and its
senior unsecured debt rating by one notch to 'BBB'. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating upgrade reflects our improved view of MMC's business and financial
profile. In recent years, MMC has made substantial efforts in refining the
group's strategy and lowering its operational and financial risks. Among these
efforts were the material reduction in debt at the organization, streamlining
operations, the divestiture of the underperforming Kroll unit, and an improved
operating strategy at Marsh. We believe management's operational and strategic
changes have been positive for the organization and are now translating into
greater competitive sustainability and tangible performance improvements.
MMC reported robust consolidated organic revenue growth of 6% through the
first six months of 2012 and 5% for full-year 2011, supported by favorable new
business and retention trends in addition to overall insurance rate
stabilization. Although economic weakness has persisted in some of MMC's
markets--particularly Europe, the company has notably reported positive
organic growth at each of its operating divisions for the past eight
consecutive quarters. We believe this achievement speaks to the strength and
sustainability of MMC's competitive position and the global diversification
present in its respective market segments.
MMC's bottom-line operating results have also displayed material improvement
in recent years, fostered by a lack of material charges since the Alaska
litigation settlement in second-quarter 2010 and improved operational
efficiencies in addition to its favorable revenue growth. Reported pretax
operating income showed a significant positive trend at $1 billion for the six
months ended June 30, 2012 (a 12% growth rate from the same prior year
period), $1.6 billion in 2011, and $939 million in 2010. Its adjusted EBITDA
margin has been improved steadily each year, reaching 22% for the first half
of 2012. Credit protection measures have similarly strengthened, reflecting a
combination of the earnings growth and reduced debt levels. Specifically,
Standard & Poor's adjusted total obligations-to-adjusted EBITDA improved to
2.5x as of June 30, 2012 from 3.4x in 2010 and EBITDA fixed-charge coverage
increased to 7.7x for the first six months of 2012 from 4.2x in 2010.
MMC's reputation and earnings were pressured in the past decade following a
number of legal and regulatory settlements and various restructuring
initiatives to streamline operations; and MMC's legacy issues took longer than
we had expected to resolve. But we believe the company has successfully
retooled its business model and these competitive threats are largely behind
the firm. MMC's favorable recent top- and bottom-line results support this
view. We also believe the more-conservative operating and financial strategy
that MMC has put in place should help it sustain the improvements in operating
results.
The counterparty credit rating on MMC reflects its strong competitive position
in its risk and insurance services and consulting segments. MMC's competitive
strengths are supported by its dominant position as the world's largest
insurance broker (according to Business Insurance magazine, based on 2011
brokerage revenues), a well-established and diversified global platform, and
extensive and sophisticated product and servicing capabilities. Also
supporting the rating, MMC has demonstrated significant improvements in
operating performance, with robust growth in revenues, earnings, and margins
over the past three years. The company also benefits from good liquidity
supported by healthy cash flow generation, a strong cash balance, significant
untapped revolver availability, and a favorable maturity schedule.
MMC's rating strengths are offset by its moderately leveraged financial
profile. While credit protection measures have been improving in recent
periods, its overall capital structure remains a rating weakness. MMC is also
susceptible to operating performance volatility, stemming from exposure to
global macroeconomic conditions and cyclical insurance pricing. MMC's history
of poor results--including significant restructuring, goodwill, and
legal/regulatory settlement charges--remains a rating weakness.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view of MMC's ability to maintain its strong
competitive positioning and favorable operating trends in both its brokerage
and consulting markets. We expect low- to mid-single digit organic growth for
full-year 2012 and 2013 on a continuation of favorable new business and
retention trends, helped by rate improvement in certain segments. We also
expect the company to maintain EBITDA margins above 20%, bolstered by our
belief that MMC will no longer report any further material restructuring or
legal settlement charges over the next couple of years. We expect adjusted
total obligations to adjusted EBITDA will remain below 3x and EBITDA
fixed-charge coverage above 5x.
We would consider lowering the rating over the next 12-24 months if MMC does
not meet our performance expectations--particularly if leverage rises above 3x
or coverage falls below 5x. Any rising legal or regulatory risk, unsuccessful
execution of strategic initiatives, or liquidity erosion would also likely
result in a rating downgrade. While another rating upgrade is unlikely in the
next 12-24 months, our view could be positively influenced by consistent
improvement in MMC's operating and financial profile, favorable organic growth
and margins relative to peers and the market cycle, and stability of strategy
and staff.
Related Criteria And Research
U.S. Insurance Broker Criteria, April 22, 2008
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Marsh & McLennan Cos.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB-/Stable/A-3
Marsh & McLennan Cos.
Senior Unsecured BBB BBB-
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.