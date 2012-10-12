Oct 12 - Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) once again reported a
record quarter with net income of $4.9 billion for the third quarter 2012
(3Q'12) for a strong ROA of 1.45%, according to Fitch Ratings. Results were
favorably impacted by an increase in noninterest income while a low rate
environment continued to weigh on interest income generated within the loan and
investment portfolios contributing to a material reduction in the company's net
interest margin (NIM).
Noninterest income was the primary driver of WFC's higher earnings. However,
unlike prior quarters the $300 million increase in noninterest income was not
propelled through the company's mortgage banking operations. Instead,
noninterest income growth was positively impacted by a $252 million increase in
market sensitive revenue, predominantly in trading gains along with growth in
other fees and charges.
Fitch notes that WFC decided to retain close to $10 billion in conforming one to
four family mortgages, forgoing around $200 million in additional noninterest
income. Absent the retention of these mortgages and planned loan run-off, core
loan growth was anemic at only 30 basis points (bps) on a sequential basis or
just 1% on an annualized basis.
The company also provided another $462 million related to mortgage loan
repurchase losses, down from $669 million in 2Q'12. Fitch continues to expect
that provisions for mortgage loan repurchase losses will remain a modest drag on
earnings performance over coming periods.
Litigation risk remains elevated for the industry. Most recently, WFC was named
in a civil mortgage fraud lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice. The
DOJ complaint alleges violations of the False Claims Act and FIRREA related to
FHA loans. It is unclear what the ultimate outcome will be for WFC, but Fitch
expects any fine or penalty related to this suit will be manageable in the
context of WFC's earnings profile.
A persistent low rate environment adversely impacted WFC's NIM during 3Q'12.
After multiple quarters of a NIM north of 3.80%, it fell a significant 25 bps
from 3.91% in 2Q'12 to 3.66%. The company took in over $20 billion of deposits
in the third quarter which were deployed in low earning cash, short-term
investments, and loans. A sustained level of mortgage refinancing resulted in an
increase in pay-downs on mortgage-backed securities, leaving WFC to reinvest
cash flows in lower yielding, shorter duration securities.
Total nonperforming assets (NPAs) increased $368 million during 3Q'12 which
included $1.4 billion related to new guidance from the OCC. Net charge-offs
(NCOs) climbed to $2.4 billion in the third quarter from $2.2 billion in the
second quarter primarily due to the new guidance. Excluding the effect of the
new guidance, charge-offs were $1.8 billion during the quarter.
The new OCC guidance directs financial institutions to move those performing
loans where the borrower's obligation to the bank has been discharged in
bankruptcy and the borrower has not reaffirmed the debt to nonaccrual as well as
write the loan down to the value of the underlying collateral.
Fitch notes that excluding the impact of the new guidance, underlying asset
quality slightly improved during 3Q'12 with total commercial and consumer
nonaccrual loans falling $1 billion from 2Q'12.
Fitch observes that capital ratios continue to be augmented through earnings
generation. WFC's estimated Tier 1 leverage climbed 20 bps from 9.25% at 2Q'12
to 9.45% at 3Q'12. Risk-based capital ratios were mostly flat
quarter-over-quarter due to a slight increase in risk-weighted assets. Under
current Basel III proposals, WFC estimates its Tier 1 common equity ratio to be
8.02% up from 7.78% at 2Q'12.