(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB+' senior unsecured debt rating to Kellogg Canada Inc.'s proposed C$300 million senior notes due 2014. We understand that the notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Kellogg Co. (BBB+/Negative/A-2). Kellogg intends to use net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of intercompany debt. We estimate that the Battle Creek, Mich. -based company will have roughly $9.3 billion in adjusted debt outstanding after the transaction (including our adjustments for operating leases and pension obligations). Our 'BBB+' corporate credit rating reflects Kellogg's "strong" business risk profile. Key credit factors considered in assessing Kellogg's business risk profile include its well-recognized brands, leading market positions in the ready-to-eat cereal and snack food industries, and product and geographic diversity. These factors are partially offset by the company's exposure to volatile commodity costs and participation in the highly competitive cereal market, which has experienced slower growth in the U.S. Standard & Poor's believes Kellogg has a "significant" financial risk profile, marked by the company's expected increased debt levels following the acquisition of Pringles from Procter & Gamble Co. for about $2.7 billion. We estimate this will result in credit measures weakening to those more in line with indicative ratios for a significant financial risk profile, including leverage between 3x and 4x and funds from operations to total debt between 20% and 30%. For the full corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on Kellogg Co., published on April 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008

-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST Kellogg Co. Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 Ratings Assigned Kellogg Canada Inc. Senior unsecured notes C$300 mil senior notes due May 22, 2014 BBB+ (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)