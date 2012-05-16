(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 16 - Countries worldwide have been adopting policies to aid investment
in renewable-energy technologies despite strong opposition in many to the high
cost of such programs. European policies have been supportive for years, but the
U.S. has only recently added stimulus spending to support it, according to a
report just published on RatingsDirect. The report, titled "Renewable Energy
Requires Renewable--And Plentiful--Funding To Meet Global Policy Goals," says
that budget constraints and financial crises globally have introduced an element
of uncertainty into the future of renewable energy, especially in Europe and the
U.S. Support schemes take various forms, such as subsidies, usage requirements,
and carbon taxes.
Many U.S. states, especially California, attract investment through
Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS), which require a certain share of renewable
electricity in the total supply. Fixed-payment systems, such as the feed-in
tariff (FIT), open the door to a wide investor pool because of the limited
contractual nature of the system and good predictability of cash flow streams.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services thinks strong growth in renewable energy will
require new investment sources such as pension funds and capital markets, but
these investors have yet to jump into the pool in a big way.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)