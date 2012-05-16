BRIEF-Wabash National sees FY2017 revenue of $1.6 bln-$1.7 bln - SEC Filing
* Sees FY 2017 revenue of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion - SEC filing
May 16 Moody's may raise Appleton Paper's B2 ratings (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Frequency Electronics - Voluntarily terminated credit deal between co, JPMorgan Chase Bank to save fees, expenses associated with maintaining facility
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: