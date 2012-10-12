Oct 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA-' rating on the following
Milwaukee Redevelopment Authority (WI) issues:
--$27.8 million taxable pension funding bonds, 2003 series C;
--$130.9 million taxable pension funding bonds, 2003 series D.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
Bonds are secured by loan payments from Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) to the
Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee. The city of Milwaukee (the
city) is directed to use any money in the School Operating Fund if the payment
is not made. If payments are not made to the trustee, the trustee is directed to
intercept state aid payments.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
RATING APPROACH: The 'AA-' rating now reflects the creditworthiness of the state
intercept created specifically in support of the series C and D bonds. The
intercept rating (one-notch below the state's GO rating) is higher than Fitch's
assessment of the underlying credit quality of MPS which is closely tied to the
city's ULTGO rating, downgraded to 'AA' on Oct. 2, 2012.
STATE CREDIT QUALITY: Wisconsin's 'AA' long-term GO bond rating and Stable
Outlook recognizes its considerable resources, a diverse economy with an
above-average manufacturing presence and a moderate but above-average debt
burden.
STATE AID INTERCEPT: The state aid intercept agreement authorizes and directs
the trustee, in case of non-payment by MPS, to intercept scheduled state aid
payments sufficient to prevent a default. State equalization aid received in
fiscal 2011 provided strong coverage of projected maximum annual debt service
(MADS) of series 2003C and 2003D bonds.
RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN MPS AND CITY: While the bonds are not an obligation of the
city of Milwaukee, there is a high degree of interconnectedness between the
Milwaukee Public Schools and the city, which acts as custodian of MPS's funds.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
CHANGE IN STATE CREDIT QUALITY: An increase in the state's rating could result
in an upgrade to these bonds, which carry a rating commensurate with the state's
appropriation obligations. Conversely, a decrease in the state's rating could
result in a downgrade.
IMPROVEMENT IN CITY'S AND/OR MPS CREDIT QUALITY: Significant improvement of the
city's rating and/or Fitch's opinion on MPS's underlying credit fundamentals
could cause an upgrade to these bonds.
CREDIT PROFILE
STATE AID INTERCEPT MECHANISM
Primary security for the bonds is provided by a state aid intercept mechanism,
crafted especially for the bonds. Regardless of whether MPS has appropriated the
loan payment or not, the city makes the loan payments on Jan. 1 and Aug. 1 from
money on deposit in the school operations fund.
If 45 days prior to the scheduled state aid disbursement which precedes the debt
service payment date by at least a few days (depending on the year), the
required money is not on deposit, the trustee will notify MPS, the state
Department of Public Instruction (DPI) and the state Department of
Administration (DOA) of the deficiency. DPI will then divert that amount from
remaining amounts of appropriate state aid to the trustee, on the regularly
scheduled state aid payment date, to avoid a payment default on the bonds.
Since the state aid amounts are subject to biannual appropriation by the state
of Wisconsin (GOs currently rated 'AA', Outlook Stable), an improvement in the
state's credit quality could change the credit profile for the bonds.
STATE AID PROVIDES STRONG COVERAGE
MPS receives state equalization aid in July, September, December, March and
June. The principal payment date for the bonds is April 1, making the March
payment the most likely to be intercepted. The April 2011 state equalization aid
payment provided a strong 5.5 times (x) coverage of MADS. Adding the June 2011
payment improves coverage to 13.5x.
While the series D bonds are variable rate, index-linked bonds with a maximum
rate of 17%, the rate MPS pays is synthetically fixed via three swap agreements.
Series C bonds are capital appreciate bonds maturing between 2026 and 2041.
RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN MPS AND THE CITY
The 2003 series C and D bonds were issued to fund a portion of the MPS unfunded
pension liability to the Wisconsin Retirement System. While the bonds are not a
general obligation of the city of Milwaukee, the city's credit quality is
relevant to the rating, due to the high degree of interconnectedness between MPS
and the city.
MPS functions effectively as a department of the city, according to state
statute, and the city acts as custodian of MPS's funds. This interconnectedness
enhances the underlying credit quality of MPS which has a complex back-loaded
debt profile and weak but improving finances.
MPS is governed by the Milwaukee Board of School Directors (MBSD), but the city
levies and collects the taxes necessary to support the MBSD budget. The school
system's service area is coterminous with the city. MPS independently provides
elementary and secondary education and independently controls the budget. MPS
lacks authority to issue debt directly, so the city (either directly or through
the RDA) issues on MPS's behalf, including cash flow notes to help smooth MPS's
cash flow throughout the year.
MPS FINANCES SHOW SIGNS OF STABILIZATION
MPS has made progress in containing expenditures, although it remains challenged
to meet its rapidly growing special education needs in an environment of
declining state aid, waning enrollment, and a contracting tax base. State
equalization aid accounts for a high proportion of MPS revenues. In fiscal year
(FY) 2011, state aid amounted to 59.4% of general fund expenditures, down from
64% in FY2008. Fitch notes that MPS did not appropriate reserves in its fiscal
2011 and 2012 budgets, improving prospects for long-term structural balance.
Operating deficits in the past four years reduced general fund balance to 7.7%
of general fund expenditures at the end of fiscal 2011 from 10.5% at the end of
fiscal 2007. Fiscal 2011 ended with essentially balanced operations, with a very
modest general fund net operating deficit equivalent to 0.03% of spending.
Unrestricted General Fund balance (the sum of committed, assigned and unassigned
under GASB 54) amounted to 5.6% of expenditures in FY2011.
Preliminary FY2012 results point to balanced operations, consistent with the
budget. MPS began to realize benefits in fiscal 2012 from recently negotiated
provisions for health care premium sharing, which were expected to generate $30
million annualized savings. The fiscal 2013 budget is balanced with no use of
reserves.