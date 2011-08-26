(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

-- U.S. videogame and PC entertainment software retailer GameStop has meaningfully reduced debt, resulting in improved recovery prospects for holders of its 8% senior unsecured notes due 2012.

-- We are revising our recovery rating on GameStop's senior unsecured notes to '3' from '4'.

-- We are also affirming our 'BB+' corporate credit and issue-level rating on the company.

-- The outlook remains stable and is based on GameStop's steady operating performance and our expectation for stable profitability despite a fragile retail environment. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 26, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its recovery rating on Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop Corp.'s and its co-borrower GameStop Inc.'s $650 million 8% senior unsecured notes due 2012 to '3' from '4'. The '3' recovery rating indicates that noteholders should receive meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal in the event of a default. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on GameStop, as well as our issue-level ratings. "The change in our recovery analysis reflects our revised expectation of the recovery prospects because of the significant debt reduction," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jayne Ross. GameStop's capital structure is as follows: a $400 million senior credit facility (unrated) due in 2016 and $650 million 8% senior unsecured notes due 2012 (currently about $250 million is outstanding). (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on GameStop, to be published immediately following this report on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) "The 'BB+' rating on GameStop reflects our view that the company's participation in the highly competitive videogame and PC entertainment software industry," said Ms. Ross, "and the cyclical and seasonal nature of the industry detract from its overall business risk profile." The company's strong brand recognition and market position, along with its broad geographic footprint, somewhat mitigate these factors and will likely support GameStop's ability to maintain its solid market position. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings..., Aug. 10, 2009

-- Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors..., July 2, 2010

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Jayne M Ross, New York (1) 212-438-7857;

jayne_ross@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: David M Kuntz, New York (1) 212-438-5022;

david_m_kuntz@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings team) (email: Edith.honan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: edith.honan.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-6323))