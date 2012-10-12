Oct 12 - JP Morgan Chase (JPM) reported record net income of $5.7
billion on the back of strong business performance across the company's major
business lines. Revenues and earnings showed marked improvement on a
year-on-year basis as well as sequentially reflecting improved business trends.
Nonetheless, JPM recognized a number of significant items pertaining to
increases in litigation reserves, reduction in mortgage provisions, gains from
the extinguishment of debt, and charges related to new regulatory guidance on
real estate portfolios. Adjusting for these items, Fitch Ratings estimates JPM
had pretax income of $7.7 billion vs. reported pretax income of $7.9 billion.
Adjusting for DVA, the investment bank performed well with growth in investment
banking fees and fixed income businesses reporting solid increases, particularly
on Y-o-Y basis as last year's quarter was particularly weak. JPM reported higher
Investment Bank VaR during the quarter, although this partly reflects previously
announced plans to move the synthetic credit portfolio from the CIO into the
investment bank and related model changes. JPM incurred incremental losses on
its CIO synthetic credit portfolio during quarter, but within Fitch's
expectations.
Card Services and Auto net income was down modestly sequentially to $954
million. Credit card outstanding continued to decline to $124.3 billion although
purchase volumes were up vs. prior year. Auto originations were up 7% Y-o-Y,
although outstandings were flat sequentially. Credit quality continues to
modestly improve in this segment, although Fitch believes these improvements
will begin to plateau. Results in Commercial Banking were strong on a Y-o-Y
basis but more modest sequentially. Commercial loans continued to grow while
credit quality remained solid.
JPM's Treasury and Security Services marked a modest decline in net income
during the quarter attributed to seasonal activity in securities lending and
depositary receipts, although assets under custody grew 12% to $18.2 trillion.
The Asset Management segment was buoyed by improved market levels, as assets
under supervision grew $225 billion to $2.0 trillion and assets under management
were up $127 billion to $1.4 trillion. Fitch continues to regard these
businesses as stable contributors to revenues and earnings.
The Retail Financial Services segment posted net income of $1.4 billion
reflecting strong mortgage origination volumes. Within this, Consumer & Business
Banking was weaker on both a sequential and Y-o-Y basis as revenues were
negatively affected by reduced interchange fees and higher expenses related to
investments in sales force and branches. Similar to many other banks, the
deposit margin in this segment noticeably declined to 2.56% from 2.82% the prior
year given the low rate environment.
Deposits continued to grow and were $394 billion. The mortgage business was
strong with record mortgage production net income of $563 million reflecting
strong loan origination volumes and wider margins offset by higher servicing
costs. Mortgage application volume was up significantly as well, suggesting that
volume trends will continue into next quarter. Servicing expenses were up 23%
and will likely remain elevated reflecting industry changes to servicing
standards.
JPM continues to make progress on meeting Basel III capital requirements. It
reported a Tier 1 Common ratio of 8.4% for the quarter based on the proposed
implementation outlined in U.S. regulators notice of proposed rulemakings
(NPRs). Fitch expects that JPM will continue to build capital in anticipation of
the additional capital requirements as a designated globally systemically
important financial institution. While JPM ceased its share buy back program
following losses in the CIO, Fitch expects that JPM may resume such activity if
it re-submits its capital plans and receives approval from the Federal Reserve.
Contacts:
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1 212-908-0560
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1 212 908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
