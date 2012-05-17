(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- U.S.-based restaurant operator Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is raising debt to refinance existing debt and fund the remodeling costs of acquired and existing stores.

-- We are assigning our 'B-' corporate credit rating to Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

-- At the same time, we are assigning a 'B-' rating, with a recovery of '4' to the company's proposed $140 million senior secured notes due 2020.

-- The outlook is stable, indicating our expectation that the company will maintain relatively stable operating performance as it acquires and integrates new restaurants. Rating Action On May 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' corporate credit rating to Syracuse, N.Y.-based Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (Carrols). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'B-' rating, with a recovery of '4' to the company's proposed $140 million senior secured notes due 2020. Our '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. According to the company, it will use the proceeds from the notes to refinance existing debt and fund the remodeling costs of acquired and existing stores. Rationale The ratings on Carrols reflect Standard & Poor's expectation that although operating performance will likely continue to improve in 2012, the company's credit metrics will weaken meaningfully following the spin-off of Fiesta and the offering of the proposed new notes, with higher debt and a smaller EBITDA base. Our assessment of the financial risk is "highly leveraged." The ratings also reflect our assessment of Carrols' business risk profile as "vulnerable." Carrols is the largest Burger King franchisee in the U.S., with 575 units upon the completion of its acquisition of 278 Burger King Restaurants from Burger King Corp. The company's vulnerable business risk profile primarily reflects its participation in the intensely competitive quick-service restaurant industry, limited brand diversity, and exposure to volatile commodity costs. Following a period of weak operating performance, Carrols' has reversed the trend with positive same-store sales in recent quarters, reflecting menu-improvement, advertising initiatives and gradual economic recovery. Still, operating margins narrowed in 2011, reflecting ongoing intense competition and rising commodity prices. We expect margin pressure from commodity inflation to persist in 2012. Our financial forecast is based on weak economic growth, unemployment remaining above 8% through 2013, and rising oil and gasoline prices that could pressure restaurant traffic. Considering this, our base case scenario for Carrols assumes:

-- Continuing revenue growth, reflecting low- to mid-single-digit comparable-store sales and unit growth through acquisition.

-- Gradually expanding operating margins in the next two years, reflecting improving operating performance at the newly acquired Burger King units that more than offsets commodity cost pressure.

-- No meaningful debt reduction. Due to modest cash flow generation and the significant capital expenditure related to the remodeling initiative, we expect free operating cash flow to be negative in the next three to four years. Carrols' financial risk profile is highly leveraged. Pro forma for the new notes, Fiesta's spin-off and the acquisition of the 278 Burger King units, we estimate total debt to EBITDA of about 6.8x and FFO to total debt of about 8.3%. We expect credit metrics to gradually improve following the completion of the acquisition, as improving margins at the new units will support EBITDA growth. Liquidity Following the refinancing, Carrols' liquidity is "adequate" to more than cover cash needs in the near term, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect liquidity sources to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months. The company's maturities over this time horizon are manageable, in our view.

-- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA.

-- Covenant compliance would also survive a 15% drop in EBITDA, as we expect covenants to be set with 15% to 20% headroom.

-- The company appears to have sound relationships with its banks and a general satisfactory standing in credit markets. This is based on our assumption that the company successfully completes the proposed new notes offering. Pro forma for the new transaction, Carrols' primary sources of liquidity will include a decent cash balance, availability under its $20 million revolving credit facility, and modest operating cash flow generation. The company has no meaningful maturities in the next few years. Its new proposed $20 million revolver contains financial covenants (leverage ratio and fixed charge coverage ratio) and we expect the company to maintain adequate covenant headroom. Although Carrols generated positive free cash flow in fiscal 2011, we expect free cash flow to be negative in the next three to four years, due to the meaningful capital expenditure related to the remodeling of 455 Burger King units. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Carrols, to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable and indicates our belief that Carrols' operating performance will remain relatively stable while the company executes its growth plans. Although unlikely in the near term, we could lower the ratings if weaker-than-expected performance or aggressive growth initiatives result in inadequate covenant headroom and pressure on the company's liquidity. On the other hand, we could raise the ratings if the company successfully integrates and improves the operating performance at the newly acquired units, and the trend is supported by adequate liquidity and improved credit metrics, including debt to EBITDA in the mid-5x. This could happen if the company improves its EBITDA meaningfully by about 18%. Related Criteria And Research

