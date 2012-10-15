Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Cayman Islands-based Investcorp S.A.'s
(ISA) proposed senior unsecured notes an expected rating of 'BB (exp)'. The
issue will be guaranteed by Investcorp Bank B.S.C. (IBSC), the parent
which is based in Bahrain. The final rating is subject to receipt of final
documentation conforming to information already received.
The notes are expected have a tenor of approximately five years. Proceeds will
be used to extend the company's debt maturity profile and repay revolving credit
facilities.
For more information on Investcorp, see 'Fitch Affirms Investcorp Bank B.S.C.'s
LT IDR at 'BB'; Revises Outlook to Stable' dated Oct. 12, 2012 and IBSC's full
rating report dated April 13, 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012);
--'Investment Manager and Alternate Funds Criteria' (Dec. 23, 2011).
