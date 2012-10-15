Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Cayman Islands-based Investcorp S.A.'s (ISA) proposed senior unsecured notes an expected rating of 'BB (exp)'. The issue will be guaranteed by Investcorp Bank B.S.C. (IBSC), the parent which is based in Bahrain. The final rating is subject to receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. The notes are expected have a tenor of approximately five years. Proceeds will be used to extend the company's debt maturity profile and repay revolving credit facilities. For more information on Investcorp, see 'Fitch Affirms Investcorp Bank B.S.C.'s LT IDR at 'BB'; Revises Outlook to Stable' dated Oct. 12, 2012 and IBSC's full rating report dated April 13, 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Investment Manager and Alternate Funds Criteria' (Dec. 23, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria