May 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its ratings for Meritage Homes
Corporation (NYSE: MTH), including the company's Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'B+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows
at the end of this release.
The ratings and Outlook for MTH are influenced by the company's execution of its
business model, conservative land policies, geographic and product line
diversity, acquisitive orientation and healthy liquidity position.
While Fitch expects somewhat better prospects for the housing industry this
year, there are still significant challenges facing the housing market, which
are likely to meaningfully moderate the early stages of this recovery.
Nevertheless, MTH has the financial flexibility to navigate through the still
challenging market conditions and continue to selectively and prudently invest
in land opportunities.
MTH will likely be profitable in 2012 and leverage and coverage ratios should
improve.
Builder and investor enthusiasm have surged so far in 2012, but housing metrics
have not kept pace. Single-family housing starts, new home sales, and existing
pending home sales dipped in February relative to January and were below
expectations. The decline in the Case-Shiller home prices in January (versus
December and year over year) also was not reassuring. Certain March statistics
were somewhat stronger. In any case, for the large public homebuilders spring
has so far been a success. However, as Fitch noted in the past, the housing
recovery will likely occur in fits and starts.
Fitch's housing forecasts for 2012 have been raised since the beginning of the
year but still assume a relatively modest rise off a very low bottom. In a
slowly growing economy with slightly muted distressed home sales competition,
less competitive rental cost alternatives, and new home inventories at
historically low levels, single-family housing starts should improve about 10%,
while new home sales increase approximately 8% and existing home sales grow 4%.
MTH's sales are reasonably dispersed among its 14 metropolitan markets within
seven states. The company ranks among the top 10 builders in such markets as
Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Antonio and Austin, TX, Orlando, FL, Phoenix,
AZ, Riverside/San Bernardino, CA, Denver, CO, and Sacramento, CA. The company
also builds in the East Bay/Central Valley, CA, Las Vegas, NV, Inland Empire,
CA, Tucson, AZ and Raleigh-Durham, NC. The company will be opening its first
communities in Tampa, FL during the second quarter of 2012. Currently, about 65
- 70% of MTH's home deliveries are to first and second time trade up buyers, 25
- 30% to entry level buyers, less than 5% are to luxury home buyers and
approximately 5% to active adult (retiree) buyers.
MTH employs conservative land and construction strategies. The company typically
options or purchases land only after necessary entitlements have been obtained
so that development or construction may begin as market conditions dictate.
Under normal circumstances MTH extensively uses lot options, and that is
expected to be the future strategy in markets where it is able to do so. The use
of non-specific performance rolling options gives the company the ability to
renegotiate price/terms or void the option which limits down side risk in market
downturns and provides the opportunity to hold land with minimal investment.
However, as of March 31, 2012 only 17.4% of MTH's lots were controlled through
options - a much lower than typical percentage due to considerable option
abandonments and write-offs in recent years. Additionally, there are currently
fewer opportunities to option lots and, in certain cases, the returns for
purchasing lots outright are far better than optioning lots from third parties.
Total lots controlled, including those optioned, were 17,216 at March 31, 2012.
This represents a 5.1 year supply of total lots controlled based on trailing 12
months deliveries. On the same basis, MTH's owned lots represent a supply of 4.2
years.
MTH successfully managed its balance sheet during the severe housing downturn,
allowing the company to accumulate cash and pay down its debt as it pared down
inventory. The company had unrestricted cash of $90.6 million and investments
and securities of $174 million at March 31, 2012. The company's debt totaled
$606.6 million at the end of the first quarter.
On April 10, 2012, MTH completed an offering of $300 million aggregate principal
amount of 7.00% senior notes due 2022. Concurrent with the offering, through a
tender offer, the company repurchased an aggregate principal amount of
approximately $259.2 million of its 6.25% senior notes due 2015. MTH also
repurchased an aggregate principal amount of about $26.1 million of its 7.731%
senior notes due 2017. The company intends to retire the remaining $25.4
million, untendered 2015 notes through a call for redemption and has provided
notice of such call to the holders of the 2015 notes.
MTH's next major debt maturity is in April 2017 when approximately $100 million
of senior subordinated notes mature.
Fitch expects MTH to be cash flow negative in 2012 by about $125 million as the
company continues to rebuild its land position. Fitch expects the company will
moderately increase its land spending in 2012 to about $300 million from the
$246.6 million spent in 2011. Fitch is comfortable with this strategy given the
company's liquidity position and debt maturity schedule. Fitch expects that over
the next few years MTH will maintain liquidity (consisting of cash and
investments and a revolving credit facility) of at least $200 - 250 million, a
level which Fitch believes is appropriate given the challenges still facing the
industry.
Future ratings and Outlooks will be influenced by broad housing market trends as
well as company specific activity, such as trends in land and development
spending, general inventory levels, speculative inventory activity (including
the impact of high cancellation rates on such activity), gross and net new order
activity, debt levels and especially free cash flow trends and uses, and the
company's cash position. Negative rating actions could occur if the anticipated
recovery in housing does not fully materialize and the company prematurely steps
up its land and development spending, leading to consistent and significant
negative quarterly cash flow from operations and diminished liquidity position.
Positive rating actions may be considered if the recovery in housing is better
than Fitch's current outlook and shows durability; MTH shows sustained
improvement in credit metrics; and the company continues to maintain a healthy
liquidity position.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for MTH with a Stable Outlook:
--Long-term IDR at 'B+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB-/RR3';
--Senior subordinated debt at 'B-/RR6'.
The Recovery Rating (RR) of 'RR3' on the company's senior unsecured debt
indicates good recovery prospects for holders of these debt issues. MTH's
exposure to claims made pursuant to performance bonds and joint venture debt and
the possibility that part of these contingent liabilities would have a claim
against the company's assets were considered in determining the recovery for the
unsecured debt holders. The 'RR6' on MTH's senior subordinated debt indicates
poor recovery prospects in a default scenario. Fitch applied a liquidation value
analysis for these RRs.
