(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 17 - The ratings and Stable Outlook for Agilent Technologies, Inc.
(Agilent) (NYSE: A) are unaffected by the company's proposed acquisition of
Dako, according to Fitch Ratings.
Agilent today announced it had reached a definitive agreement with the private
equity group, EQT, to acquire Dako for $2.2 billion, representing Agilent's
largest acquisition to date. Agilent will fund the deal with off shore cash,
which represents most of the company's approximately $3.9 billion of total cash
and cash equivalents at the quarter ended April 30, 2012. In addition, the
significant majority of Agilent's free cash flow (FCF), which Fitch expects to
range from $500 million to $1 billion annually, is generated overseas.
Dako is a leading provider of cancer diagnostics tools and is expected to
meaningfully strengthen Agilent's product presence and customer reach in these
markets. In addition, Fitch believes the acquisition will accelerate Agilent's
revenue growth and should help create greater balance in Agilent's revenue
portfolio.
Agilent will report Dako as a separate segment and expects $373 million of
revenues for fiscal 2013 with an 18% operating profit margin, which Fitch
estimates is comparable to corporate wide operating margin. Agilent believes the
deal increases recurring revenues to approximately 30% from 25%, given more than
90% of Dako's revenues are from reagents and services.
Agilent will acquire Dako with no debt or cash and expects the transaction will
close within the next 60 days, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing
conditions.
The ratings continue to be supported by:
--Leading positions in faster growing and more stable life sciences and chemical
analysis markets.
--Global footprint and substantial end market, customer, and technology platform
diversification.
--Conservative financial policies with sufficient overall liquidity, as well as
solid and growing annual FCF.
Ratings concerns include:
--Mature growth rates and trends toward reduced testing within certain
electronic measurement markets.
--Substantial R&D requirements to maintain technology leadership.
--Potential for higher debt levels over time due to anticipated overseas cash
build.
Fitch believes positive rating actions could result from stronger annual free
cash flow through the cycle, likely the result of market share consolidation and
volume and restructuring driven operating profitability expansion.
Negative rating actions could occur if:
--Organic revenue growth or operating margins are meaningfully below targeted
levels for a sustained period, suggesting a potential loss of technology
leadership, the faster than anticipated commoditization of markets, or less
robust growth within developing economies.
--Share buybacks and acquisitions meaningfully exceed annual free cash flow,
which likely will require incremental borrowing due to significant cash levels
overseas.
Fitch affirmed the ratings and Stable Rating Outlook on April 16, 2012. Fitch
currently rates Agilent as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR)'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF) 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)