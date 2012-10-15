Oct 15 - --Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR; A+/Stable/--) and its insurance operating
subsidiaries are unaffected by the company's announcement that it declared an
extraordinary cash dividend of approximately $600 million to shareholders,
payable Nov. 29, 2012. In our analysis, we take into account a certain level of
return of capital including share repurchases or special dividend payouts.
The ratings on Progressive companies reflect our expectation that the group
will maintain a singular risk focus on auto insurance and will sustain its very
strong competitive position through its well-recognized franchise and dominant
market share. We believe that although the group's profitability in 2012 will be
relatively lower than in prior years, the underwriting performance nevertheless
will be better than the personal lines industry average. We expect Progressive
to maintain strong capitalization and its consolidated debt leverage to remain
less than 30%. In addition, we expect the company to maintain a cushion of
highly liquid assets of at least $1 billion through its investment in
Progressive Investment Co. Inc., which had $1.6 billion of assets as of
third-quarter 2012