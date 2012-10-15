(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Rating Action On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'Bpi' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Equitable Life & Casualty Insurance Co. (ELC). Rationale The ratings on ELC reflect the company's weak capital adequacy, as measured by our model, and weak operating earnings. ELC saw the implementation of several initiatives aimed at improving operating performance in 2010. Although we view these initiatives as being potentially favorable for ELC's operating performance, their impact would need to deepen and be coupled with significant improvements in capital adequacy before we would consider an upgrade. ELC primarily sells individual accident and health insurance products through independent agents. We rate the company on a stand-alone basis. Related Criteria And Research Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Equitable Life & Casualty Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Financial Strength Rating Bpi (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)