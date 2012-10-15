(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Equity Funds, Sector Update here Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings says in a European equity funds update that 30% of European equity funds managed to attract net new assets over the past 12 months, amid overall negative net new money for the whole European equity funds universe. Most of these best sellers are managed by specialist or mid-sized asset management companies. European equity funds' assets under management (AUM) totalled EUR330bn at end-August 2012, fairly steady for the year-to-date, as outflows have been offset by the good market performance. The style of European equity funds has shifted toward a multi-cap bias, while also drifting towards a more growth profile. This move is consistent with Fitch's analysis a year ago (see "Stock Picking in Equity Funds" dated 1 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com), which highlighted the search for quality companies in a low growth environment. The report also identifies wide funds' performance dispersion among the universe of European equity funds, with small and mid-cap outperforming large cap by 3% and European funds outperforming eurozone funds by 3% year-to-date. On top of the "growth" versus "value" style, these factors largely contribute to the divergence between European funds performances. Furthermore, pure alpha generation (i.e. performance not driven by the market) proved difficult to achieve. "More than half of the funds delivered zero or negative alpha, with a relatively high proportion of large negative alpha generators", says Charlotte Quiniou, Director in Fitch's Fund and Asset Manager Rating Group. Fitch also outlined that two-thirds of total AUM is concentrated with just 30 companies. The three largest asset managers (Fidelity, Amundi and BNP Paribas) jointly manage 17.3% of European equity funds' assets. The sector update, entitled 'European Equity Funds Sector Update', is available at www.fitchratings.com. To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt-in here. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)