BRIEF-SRV renovates premises for Lahti University of Applied Sciences
* Renovates premises for the Lahti University of Applied Sciences
May 17 Moody's rates BBVA Bancomer's certificados bursátiles (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Renovates premises for the Lahti University of Applied Sciences
* Makes two investments via IPO subscription in the capital increase of Health Italia and Telesia
LONDON, Feb 20 Mongolian dollar bonds rose across the curve on Monday after the country staved off default risk with a $5.5 billion loan package agreed on the weekend with the International Monetary Fund and other lenders.