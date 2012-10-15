Oct 15 - Overview -- U.S.-based Varel International Energy Funding Corp. plans to issue a $230 million term loan, a $75 million mezzanine facility, and to enter into a $20 million revolving credit facility, to refinance existing debt. -- We are assigning a 'B-' corporate credit rating to Varel International Energy Services Inc. We are assigning a 'B' issue rating to Varel International Energy Funding Corp.'s proposed senior secured credit facilities (which includes a $230 million term loan and a $20 million revolving credit facility). -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Varel's pro forma liquidity will be sufficient to maintain fixed spending requirements at least for the next year. Rating Action On Oct. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating to Carrollton, Texas-based Varel International Energy Services Inc. The outlook is stable. We also assigned our 'B' issue-level rating to Varel International Energy Funding Corp.'s planned senior secured credit facilities, which includes its $230 million term loan due 2017 and $20 million revolving credit facility due 2016. The recovery rating on the senior secured credit facilities is '2', which indicates our expectations of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Varel will use a majority of the proceeds from the term loan and mezzanine facility to repay existing debt. Varel International Energy Funding Corp. is a newly formed special purpose entity formed for the purpose of putting in place senior secured credit facilities for the benefit of Varel International Energy Services Inc. and its other subsidiaries (collectively, Varel) through a transaction structure intended to comply with Islamic Shar'ia financing rules that prohibit the beneficiaries from paying interest. We will withdraw our rating on Varel Funding Corp. (CCC+/Developing/--), which will have its debt refinanced with the completion of the proposed issuance of new notes at Varel International Energy Funding Corp. This assumes Varel completes the transaction of its senior secured credit facility and mezzanine facility. Rationale The ratings on Varel reflect our assessment of the company's "vulnerable" business risk and "highly leveraged" financial risk. The ratings also incorporate Varel's small size and scale in drill bit manufacturing, its competitive position against some of the largest oilfield services companies in the industry, a leveraged capital structure, and cyclical end markets. These weaknesses are partially offset by Varel's "adequate" liquidity profile, variable cost structure, and a measure of geographic and product diversity. Varel's full-year 2012 revenue was approximately 43% from North America, 20% from the Middle East, 11% from Far East/Australia, 11% from Africa, 9% from Europe, and 6% from South America. Oil and gas polycrystalline diamond compact (PDC) drill bits represented 44% of the company's revenues, oil and gas roller cone drill bits represented 23% of revenue, mining and industrial represented 22% of revenue, and the company's downhole products segment represented 11% of revenue. Varel manufactures PDC and roller cone drill bits for the oil and gas, mining, and industrial industries. Fundamentals for the oil and gas drill bit industry are closely tied to the rig count, which tends to be volatile and related to oil and gas prices. For the mining and industrial drill bit industry, fundamentals are closely tied to the rig count for commodities including copper, gold, diamond, and other mining markets. The drill bit represents less than 3% of the total cost of drilling the well. However, because the cost of failure is high (i.e., a bit left downhole could require abandonment of the well) and because drill bit efficiency directly impacts the time the drilling rig must be utilized, operators are willing to pay a premium for a bit that has a proven record in a particular geologic formation. Standard & Poor's views Varel's business profile as vulnerable given its position as one of the smaller oilfield services companies that we rate. The company represents a small portion of the drill bit market, competing directly against some of the largest oilfield services companies in the industry, including Halliburton, Schlumberger, and National Oilwell Varco. Varel is owned directly by Arcapita Inc. (which is owned by Arcapita Bank) and indirectly through Arcapita's limited partners. Arcapita Bank has filed for chapter 11 under the United States Bankruptcy Code. We expect there to be continued developments in the chapter 11 filing over the next few months. Varel is exposed to both the PDC and roller cone business. The PDC drill bit industry is growing at approximately 25% per year, while the roller cone drill bit industry is growing at approximately 5% to 10% per year. PDC constitutes greater than 60% of the global market, while roller cone bits constitute most of the remainder. PDC is more efficient and generally drill more quickly, because they tend to shear through rock, while roller cones indent and crush the rock. We view Varel's financial risk as highly levered, reflecting its adequate liquidity, relatively high debt leverage, and our estimate that the company will largely fund capital spending and working capital investment through internal cash generation in full-year 2013. Assuming fiscal year 2013 revenues are flat relative to 2012 revenues and EBITDA margins of about 24%, we project that Varel will generate about $85 million of EBITDA in fiscal 2013. Funds from operations (FFO) of about $45 million should cover anticipated levels of capital spending and working capital investment in the current year. The company could utilize its cash balance to fund any shortfall. We expect the company should have substantially full availability under its revolving credit facility. Following the closing of the notes issuance, Varel's adjusted debt will be approximately $315 million. Given our expectations for EBITDA generation, we anticipate that leverage will be in the 3.5x to 4.0x range over the next year. Liquidity We view Varel's sources of liquidity to be "adequate" for its needs. Key elements of Varel's liquidity profile include: -- The company will put in a four-year revolver concurrent with the term loan. The company's proposed revolver will mature in 2016 and have financial maintenance covenants including a total leverage ratio as well as a minimum interest coverage requirement. Over the near term we expect Varel to be in compliance with its covenants. -- Upon closing of proposed senior secured credit facilities, we expect Varel to have full availability on its $20 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2016 as well as approximately $35 million in cash. -- We project the company's funds from operations will be $45 million for full-year 2013, which will cover working capital investments and planned capital expenditures of about $31 million in 2013. -- The company has no near-term debt maturities. Recovery analysis For the full recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on Varel to be published on RatingsDirect following this release. Outlook The stable outlook is based on our expectation that Varel's pro forma liquidity will be sufficient to maintain fixed spending requirements at least for the next year. This incorporates our expectation that Varel will benefit from healthy demand for drill bits due to high commodity prices that support a stable level of drilling activity. It also reflects our view that Varel could cut a majority of its fixed spending requirements in a downturn to preserve liquidity. We could consider a downgrade if liquidity worsens to less than $20 million. We would consider an upgrade if the company is able to increase its size and scale while maintaining liquidity of above $40 million and debt to EBITDA below 4.0x. Related Criteria And Research -- Standard & Poor's Raises Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil -- Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, July 24, 2012 -- Standard & Poor's Raises Its Oil Price Assumptions; Natural Gas Price -- Assumptions Unchanged, March 22, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas -- Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Ratings; Outlook Action Varel International Energy Services Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- Varel International Energy Funding Corp. Senior Secured US$20 mil first lien revolver bank ln due 2016 B Recovery Rating 2 US$230 mil first lien term bank ln due 2017 B Recovery Rating 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.