Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following Brevard County ratings: --$17.2 million sales tax revenue bonds at 'AA-'; --$20.8 million constitutional fuel tax (CFT) revenue bonds at 'AA-'; --$84.7 million local option fuel tax (LOFT) revenue bonds at 'A'. In addition, Fitch assigns a 'AA' implied general obligation rating to the county. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The sales tax revenue bonds are secured by the proceeds of the local government half cent sales tax distributed to the county. The tax is levied countywide and distributed between the county and its incorporated municipalities based on a population driven formula. Additional security is provided by separate debt service reserve funds (DSRF) for each issue which are all currently funded with sureties. The CFT revenue bonds are secured by the constitutional fuel tax, a two-cent per gallon tax levied by the state and distributed to counties through a formula that incorporates a county's area, population and actual fuel sales within each county. - The bonds are also secured by a DSRF funded to 10% of par with a surety. The LOFT revenue bonds are secured by a six-cent levy per gallon of motor and other fuels sold in the county. Revenues are collected by the state and distributed to each county and its incorporated municipalities based on a distribution formula formalized in an interlocal agreement. Security is also provided with a DSRF funded with a surety. KEY RATING DRIVERS 'AA' IMPLIED GO RATING: The 'AA' implied GO rating reflects the county's diverse economic base, healthy finances, and moderate debt load. The sizable multi-year fall in taxable values appears to be subsiding. SATISFACTORY FINANCES: The county's financial position is satisfactory as exhibited by adequate reserves and ample liquidity. Management has successfully trimmed operations to match declines in revenues. LOCAL ECONOMY SIGNALS RECOVERY: The area economy was hit by the recession as well as the termination of the space shuttle program. Despite the hardships, the county's highly educated workforce has spurred the development of new and/or expanded technology-based enterprises reflected in recent job growth. Growth in the tourist sector has also contributed to an uptick in jobs. SALES TAX REVENUE REVERSE DECLINES: Half cent sales tax revenues increased modestly in fiscal 2011 after four consecutive years of declines aggregating in a 22% reduction. Debt service coverage remains strong at 2.9x MADS. Year to date (YTD) ten month collections for fiscal 2012 are up 2.3% over the same period in fiscal 2011. CFT REVENUE LOSSES MODERATE: CFT revenues fell by less than 0.2% in fiscal 2011 after registering much larger declines between fiscals 2004 and 2009. Year-to-date collections for fiscal 2012 are essentially even with prior year receipts suggesting near term stabilization. MADS coverage is adequate at about 1.68x based on fiscal 2011 CFT revenues. NARROW COVERAGE OF LOFT BONDS: LOFT revenues provide thin debt service coverage given the volatility of the revenue stream. However, LOFT distributions to the county have been relatively stable since fiscal 2008. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION FURTHER DECLINES IN FUEL TAX REVENUES: While gas tax revenues have stabilized, debt service coverage levels for both the CFT and LOFT bonds are essentially at the floor for their respective ratings. CREDIT PROFILE HIGHLY TRAINED WORKFORCE SUPPORTS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT The local economy is based on a diverse mix of aerospace, manufacturing, agriculture and tourism. The Kennedy Space Center (KSC) serves as both an area employment anchor and a tourist attraction. The presence of KSC and the county's highly trained workforce has encouraged the location of numerous aerospace and other technologically-related firms within the county. Over 90% of residents in the Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville metropolitan statistical area (MSA) had a high school degree or higher, according to the American Community Survey, among the highest in the nation. Within the last two years, aerospace corporations Boeing (rated 'A' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch), Lockheed Martin (rated 'A-'; Negative Outlook) and AAR Airlift have all announced the establishment or expansion of facilities within the county. EMPLOYMENT GAINS STRENGTHEN AFTER TERMINATION OF SPACE SHUTTLE PROGRAM The termination in July 2011 of the space shuttle program at KSC resulted in the loss of approximately 8,000 jobs. Despite the setback, the area economy has been able to absorb the job losses and is currently experiencing a notable recovery. Employment growth has been solid throughout 2012. June 2012 employment is up 1.8% over June 2011 totals and job growth is accelerating with July and August year over year employment gains of 1.9% and 2.4%, respectively. As a result, unemployment rates have come down from over 11% in 2010 and 2011 to the current 9 - 10% range but remain above the national averages. Other signs of recovery through 2012 include increased sales tax collections, building permits and building permit valuations. Building permit values are at their highest level since 2009. Housing starts within the county are also up over previous years starts. TOURISM PROVIDES AN ECONOMIC LIFT Tourism is also an important economic component with attractions including KSC, extensive beaches and Port Canaveral, one of the world's busiest cruise ports. The county experienced a solid tourist season in fiscal 2011 with passenger counts at Port Canaveral reaching a record high 1.55 million. Hotel tax receipts for fiscal 2011 were up 13% over the prior year and collections for 10 months of fiscal 2012 are 3.7% higher than year to date fiscal 2011 levels. Wealth indices are mixed with per capita income levels slightly above the state and national averages while median household income is well-below the national norms. This may be due in part to the large number of retirees that live within the county. Population grew rapidly during the early part of the last decade but the pace of growth diminished after 2006. EXTENSIVE TAX BASE LOSSES FUELED BY THE HOUSING MELTDOWN Taxable values fell by approximately 39% between fiscals 2008 and 2012, primarily as a result of plummeting residential valuations. Approximately three quarters of the base consist of residential properties. Fiscal 2013 assessed values fell by only 1.2% which may be indicative of stabilization within the next year or two. Despite some positive data, housing remains weak. Since fiscal 2009, officials have been increasing the county's property tax rate to partly offset the drop in valuations. The fiscal 2011 tax rate of 5.9 mills remains well-below the 10 mill limit, affording additional revenue flexibility. MANAGEMENT ADJUSTS SPENDING TO OFFSET PROPERTY TAX REDUCTIONS Finances are well-maintained with adequate balances to cover unanticipated revenue shortfalls or expenditures. Relying upon property taxes for about half of general fund revenues, the county has been forced to scale back spending to match the steep decline in property tax revenues. Cost-cutting measures included layoffs, furlough days and across-the-board budget cuts. Between fiscals 2006 and 2013, management reduced the number of full-time positions in county government by 16%. As a result, general fund expenditures and transfers fell by 15% between fiscals 2008 and 2011. For fiscal 2011, the county reported a modest $1.4 million general fund operating surplus (after transfers) following a small deficit in fiscal 2010. The positive result was due to significant reductions in general government spending which more than offset the fourth consecutive annual drop in revenues. The unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of committed, assigned and unassigned pursuant to GASB 54) of $32.3 million represented a satisfactory 13.5% of general fund spending; above the county's minimum fund balance target of 10% of spending. For fiscal 2012, the county budgeted a general fund drawdown of $12 million with spending reduced by about 8% from the fiscal 2011 budget. However, the county tends to budget conservatively and officials are expecting either balanced operations or a modest year-end surplus for fiscal 2012 based on year-to-date results. The fiscal 2013 budget reduces general fund spending by only 1.2% as revenues, particularly property taxes, appear to be stabilizing. MODERATE DEBT LOAD Debt levels are generally modest with direct debt and total debt to market value of 0.6% and 2.0%, respectively. Outstanding bonds consist primarily of limited ad valorem tax bonds and revenue bonds, including sales tax and various gas tax-secured bonds. The county has no unlimited tax general obligation bonds outstanding. Carrying costs are slightly above average, but this is attributable in part to rapid principal amortization. Over 64% of bond principal is retired within ten years. The county's five year funded capital plan of $246 million is affordable. There are no firm plans for additional bonds although a $12 million issue is contemplated secured by the county's covenant to budget and appropriate non-ad valorem revenues to finance part of a radio system and helicopter purchases. RETIREMENT COSTS ARE MANAGEABLE County employees participate in the Florida Retirement System (FRS), a statewide multiple employer cost sharing pension program. FRS is relatively well-funded with an 80% funding ratio as of June 30, 2011, based on Fitch's conservative discount rate of 7%. The county's contribution to FRS in fiscal 2011 constituted a moderate 10% of general fund spending. The county provides a defined benefit healthcare plan including medical coverage and prescription drug benefits to retired employees and their dependents. County contributions are made on a pay-go basis and totaled $4.2 million or just 1.8% of general fund spending in fiscal 2011. Even if contributions equaled the ARC, they would only constitute 2.7% of spending. The plan's fiscal 2011 unfunded actuarial accrued liability (UAAL) of $95.6 million represents a minuscule 0.2% of market value. PLEDGED SALES TAX REVENUES REVERSE DOWNWARD TREND IN FISCAL 2011 Pledged half cent sales tax collections grew modestly at 1.85% in fiscal 2011, the first increase in five years. The aggregated decline in sales taxes over the prior four years was over 22%. The multi-year reductions were due to a combination of weak economic conditions and the county's declining share of sales tax distributions. Sales tax distributions between the county and its municipalities are based on relative population. The county's share of sales tax distributions rose slightly in fiscal 2011. Sales tax receipts for ten months of fiscal 2012 are up over 2% from the same period of the prior year. Despite the sales tax shortfalls, coverage of maximum annual debt service remains ample at 2.9x based on fiscal 2011 collections. Payment of the county's past Medicaid reimbursement liabilities to the state through state withholding of sales tax distributions is not expected to have a material impact upon coverage. A 1.25x MADS additional bonds test (ABT) is somewhat lenient although additional issuance is more likely limited by the county's use of sales tax revenues to fund general operations. CFT BOND COVERAGE REMAINS ADEQUATE CFT revenue losses slowed considerably after fiscal 2009. Revenues had fallen by 28% between peak collections in fiscal 2004 and fiscal 2009. Fiscal 2011 CFT revenues were flat with prior year receipts and 10 month collections for fiscal 2012 show a slight uptick from fiscal 2011 levels. Fiscal 2011 MADS coverage remains satisfactory at 1.68x and legal provisions include a 1.50x MADS ABT. NARROW LOFT BONDS DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE MADS coverage on LOFT bonds is narrow at 1.18x MADS based on fiscal 2011 LOFT distributions. Significant declines reported in fiscals 2006 and 2008 have moderated. Fiscal 2012 year-to-date collections show an extraordinarily large increase of 34% over fiscal 2011 receipts. However, this is due to a sizable one-time purchase of fuel as part of a project at Port Canaveral during fiscal 2012. With the completion of the project, monthly collections have returned to their historical norms. Substantial reserves are available in the county's transportation trust fund to cover any temporary revenue shortfalls for either of the gas tax bonds. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in the Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, Zillow.com, National Association of Realtors Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012); --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria