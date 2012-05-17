(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

NEW YORK May 17 Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 2 basis points (bps) to 210 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 4 bps to 653 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'A' spreads widened by 2 bps each to 144 bps and 181 bps, respectively, and 'BBB' widened by 1 bp to 254 bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 1 bp to 465 bps, 'B' expanded by 5 bps to 692 bps, and 'CCC' expanded by 7 bps to 1,053 bps.

By industry, financial institutions widened by 1 bp to 297 bps. Banks widened by 4 bps to 327 bps. Industrials, utilities, and telecommunications widened by 2 bps each to 301 bps, 212 bps, and 332 bps, respectively.

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 203 bps and below its five-year moving average of 241 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving average of 659 bps and its five-year moving average of 729 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.