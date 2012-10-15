(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We lowered our sovereign ratings on Spain to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2' and assigned a negative outlook to the long-term rating on Oct. 10, 2012. -- We consider that Spanish gas grid operator Enagas has "high" country risk exposure to Spain, because its revenue base is almost entirely domestic and we view the utility sector as having high sensitivity to country risk. -- We are lowering our ratings on Enagas to 'BBB/A-2' from A-/A-2' and assigning a negative outlook. -- The negative outlook on Enagas reflects that on Spain. Under our criteria, the long-term rating on Spain constrains the ratings on Enagas, based on our view that Enagas bears "high" exposure to country risk in Spain. Rating Action On Oct. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term and short-term corporate credit ratings on Spanish gas grid operator Enagas S.A. (Enagas) and affiliated entities to 'BBB/A-2' from 'A-/A-2'. The outlook is negative. Rationale Our downgrade of Enagas follows the lowering of the long- and short-term sovereign ratings on Spain on Oct. 10, 2012, (see "Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political Risks; Outlook Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). In accordance with our criteria for rating a nonsovereign issuer in the eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union) above the related sovereign, we have assessed Enagas as having "high" exposure to domestic country risk, based on our view of the utility sector's "high" sensitivity to country risk and Enagas' concentration of revenues in Spain. In addition, we classify Enagas as a government-related entity (GRE). We consider that there's a "moderate" likelihood that the Spanish government would provide timely and sufficient support to Enagas, if needed, based on our view of Enagas' "important" role for and "limited" link with Spain. Given our views of Enagas' GRE status and its country risk exposure to Spain, the long-term rating on Enagas is one notch higher than the long-term rating on Spain, which is the maximum rating differential that we can apply to Enagas under our criteria. The one-notch differential is based on our assessment of Enagas' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bbb', versus 'a-' previously, which is higher than the sovereign foreign currency long-term rating. We also factor in the government's small, indirect 5% stake in the company, and our opinion that the Spanish government's willingness and ability to impair Enagas' credit standing in periods of stress is limited. Our 'BBB' long-term rating on Enagas also factors in our downward revision of the SACP. The SACP reflects our continued view of Enagas' business risk profile as "strong" and our revised view of its financial risk profile, which we now assess as "significant" versus "intermediate" previously in light of Spain's deteriorating creditworthiness. We consider that the group's financial risk profile could weaken if Spain's fiscal and economic challenges lead to further tax pressure and adverse changes in the remuneration of its regulated assets. In addition, we believe Enagas remains exposed to the possible deterioration of the economic environment and funding conditions for Spanish GREs. Enagas' "strong" business risk profile reflects the group's national strategic importance to Spain's gas, and, indirectly, power system, and its near-monopolistic market position in a supportive regulatory environment. Our assessment is also underpinned by Enagas' regulated asset-based revenues that are immune to volume and price risks and partially hedged against inflation and sovereign bond yield increases. Constraints include the increasingly uncertain regulatory environment surrounding the rising political and economic risks in Spain, where the government decides on gas infrastructure regulation, and Enagas' growing appetite for the acquisition of gas assets in potentially less-supportive jurisdictions. We base our assessment of Enagas' financial risk profile as "significant" on the group's large and predictable regulated cash flows, prudent liability management, and our expectation of positive and growing discretionary cash flow on the back of falling capital expenditure (capex). These strengths are partially offset by high debt, the negative effect of a gas tariff deficit on cash flows, and an increasingly aggressive dividend policy. Our opinion that there is a "moderate" likelihood that the Spanish government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Enagas in the event of financial distress is based on our assessment of Enagas': -- "Important" role in Spain, as it holds a near-monopoly on Spanish gas transmission and is strategically important for the government in ensuring the safety of the national gas supply, which is key to power supply; and -- "Limited" link with the Spanish government, which acts as the regulator for gas infrastructure and owns a 5% stake in Enagas. Liquidity The short-term rating on Enagas is 'A-2'. We assess Enagas' liquidity as "strong," as defined in our criteria. Projected sources of funds exceed projected uses by nearly 2.0x over the next 12 months and over the subsequent 12 months. We factor into our liquidity assessment, based on our estimates, the following sources at end-June 2012: -- Estimated funds from operations (FFO) exceeding EUR700 million for the coming 12 months; -- Cash and equivalents of EUR2.15 billion, net of outstanding commercial paper and including EUR750 million from recent bond issues maturing in 2017; and -- About EUR800 million in committed and available credit facilities that mature beyond 12 months. These lines include EUR110 million of European Investment Bank (EIB; AAA/Negative/A-1+) facilities. Against these sources, we factor in the following liquidity uses for the coming 12 months: -- Short-term debt maturities of about EUR900 million, including a EUR500 million bullet bond, which matured on July 6, 2012; -- Negative working capital changes of around EUR150 million; -- Our estimate of more than EUR600 million in capital expenditures or acquisitions; and -- Dividend payments of about EUR250 million. Our assessment of Enagas' liquidity position is further supported by the company's sound bank relationships, prudent financial discipline, and recently proven access to the debt capital markets. It is also supported by our anticipation that Enagas will post growing positive discretionary cash flow. Enagas faces debt maturities of about EUR0.4 billion in 2014 and EUR0.8 billion in 2015, however. These could prove more challenging and costly to refinance if capital market conditions for Spanish issuers worsen. Outlook The negative outlook on Enagas mirrors that on Spain. Under our criteria, the long-term rating on Spain constrains the ratings on Enagas, based on our view that Enagas bears "high" exposure to country risk in Spain. A downgrade of Spain to 'BB+' or lower would automatically trigger a downgrade of Enagas by a similar number of notches. In addition, we could downgrade Enagas if we no longer consider that its ability to service its debt is superior to that of the sovereign. Our current assessment is based on our view of Enagas' SACP and our belief that Spain's willingness and ability to impair Enagas' credit standing in periods of stress is limited. We could also lower our rating on Enagas if it faces unexpected and far-reaching regulation changes that undermine its business risk or financial risk profile. Ratings stability is, all else being equal, conditional on a revision of the outlook to stable on Spain. Related Criteria And Research -- Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political Risks; Outlook Negative, Oct. 10, 2012 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Credit FAQ: What's Behind Our Rating Actions On Spanish Power Utilities?, April 4, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- General Criteria: Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 -- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link To Parent, Oct. 28, 2004 Ratings List Downgraded; Ratings Affirmed To From Enagas S.A. Enagas Transporte S.A.U. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 A-/Negative/A-2 Enagas S.A. Commercial Paper A-2 A-2 Downgraded To From Enagas Financiaciones S.A.U. Senior Unsecured* BBB A- Enagas Transporte S.A.U. Senior Unsecured BBB A- *Guaranteed by Enagas S.A. and Enagas Transporte S.A.U. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)