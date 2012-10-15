(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Rating Action On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBpi' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Madison National Life Insurance Co. Inc. (MNL). Rationale The ratings on MNL reflect the company's good capital adequacy as measured by our model, and good operating performance as indicated by improved return on revenue. MNL's business-line concentration in the group accident and health businesses somewhat offsets its strengths. MNL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Independence Capital Corp., which is ultimately owned by Independence Holding Co. The company is licensed to operate in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, American Samoa, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. We rate MNL on a stand-alone basis. Related Criteria And Research Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Madison National Life Insurance Co. Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Financial Strength Rating BBpi (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)