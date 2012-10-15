Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'AA' rating on the Maryland Transportation Authority's (MdTA) $539.355 million outstanding grant and revenue anticipation (GARVEE) bonds. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS: PRESENCE OF BACK-UP PLEDGE MITIGATES FEDERAL CONCERN: MdTA bonds are secured by the first lien on Maryland's federal highway funds and the legislatively mandated subordinate lien on certain pledged Maryland Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) tax revenues, which helps offset reauthorization risk. The back-up pledge of tax receipts is subject to appropriation by the state's legislature. UNCERTAINTY OF THE FEDERAL PROGRAM: The federal program, which was once a formula-driven program funded on a multiyear basis, has now morphed into a program where future policy is less certain, funding levels are less predictable, and the program is more dependent on frequent action to extend authorization and on general fund transfers that will likely need to be continued indefinitely barring an increase in the federal gas-tax or a significant reduction in spending. STRONG COVENANTS AND TIMING MECHANISMS: Additional leverage is limited by a strong additional bonds test of 3x maximum annual debt service (MADS). A debt service reserve fund equivalent to the maximum semi-annual interest payment provides debt service support. The eight-year maturity of the bonds is short relative to other federal reimbursement bonds and exposes bondholders to a lower level of uncertainty surrounding the highway trust fund (HTF) but this is more than offset by the back-up pledge. ADDITIONAL LEVERAGE NOT ANTICIPATED: The authority has reached a statutory cap on GARVEE issuance and additional bonds are not expected in the medium term. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION: --Increased leveraging of the TTF or a significant change in the basket of state highway revenues that weakens the secondary pledge; --Failure by the state to appropriate state highway revenues if needed to cover a shortfall in federal funds. SECURITY: The GARVEE bonds are secured by a pledge of the trust estate, consisting of annual allocations of federal aid and a subordinate pledge of certain TTF tax sources. CREDIT UPDATE: Expenditures of the HTF have been exceeding revenues in the past several years. The most recent authorization, Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century (MAP-21), provides funding certainty for the next two years but it does not address longer-term issues regarding the sustainability of the federal program or solvency of the HTF and relies on a total of $18.8 billion general fund transfers in 2013 and 2014. Funding levels have become less certain and difficult to predict beyond current authorization. In addition, the increase in corporate fuel economy standards approved in August 2012 would adversely impact gas tax revenues which support the HTF. In Fitch's view, the unsustainable trajectory of the HTF may lead to policy changes that could affect bondholders. The pledge of subordinate TTF funds provides an important offset to this reauthorization risk and supports the current rating level. The TTF tax sources include a portion of motor fuel taxes, titling excise tax on vehicles, sales and use tax on vehicle rentals and corporate income tax. The GARVEE bonds have a pledge of these revenues that is subordinate to the department's consolidated transportation bonds (rated 'AA+' by Fitch). Total TTF revenues equaled $1.39 billion in fiscal 2012 (state fiscal year ending on June 30). Fiscal 2012 debt service coverage remained strong at 6.4x with federal revenues alone and 18.7x including state revenues. As of July 1, 2012, the TTF's distribution of the state's corporation income tax after certain General Fund deductions declined to 9.5% from 24%. For fiscal 2014 through 2016, the distribution will be 19.5%, and for fiscal 2017 and fiscal years thereafter the distribution will be 17.2%. MdTA is responsible for coordinating, planning and implementation of the GARVEE program in consultation with SHA. SHA is the recipient of all Maryland Federal Highway Funds; GARVEE debt service paid directly to the trustee. SHA is also responsible for letting contracts and management and delivery of the ICC project. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance' (July 12, 2012); --'Leveraging Federal Transportation Grants' (August 15, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Leveraging Federal Transportation Grants: Rating Criteria for GARVEE Bonds Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance