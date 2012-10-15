Oct 15 - In a new special report, Fitch Ratings discusses the potential
outcome of AT&T, Inc.'s (AT&T) review of its rural access line business,
which is expected to be announced in November 2012. The retention or sale of
these assets, in Fitch's opinion, is not expected to have an effect on AT&T's
credit profile. However, until the outcome is known, event risk exists for
carriers that could potentially acquire AT&T's lines such as CenturyLink,
Frontier, and Windstream.
In early 2012, AT&T disclosed that it was reviewing its noncore and
low-performing assets over a 12-24-month period, and that at the conclusion of
the review certain assets could be sold or restructured.
In recent years, the company's rural access lines have underperformed, primarily
due to the lack of a competitive broadband offering. Unlike the results in rural
markets, AT&T has experienced stronger performance in urban and suburban areas
which have been covered by its recently completed U-verse network. Over U-verse,
AT&T has been able to offer voice, video and high speed data services, primarily
in competition against cable operators.
An active market for rural local exchange properties in recent years could
provide an avenue for AT&T to divest its rural wireline assets, but potential
suitors are busy digesting previous acquisitions. In addition, Fitch believes
the convergence over the next several years of lower cost broadband
technologies, changes in regulation and modifications to labor agreements
support a more likely outcome, which would involve a renewed but moderate
investment in its rural assets to provide higher broadband speeds.