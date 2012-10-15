BRIEF-Koppers Holdings says on Feb 17, unit entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
* Koppers Holdings Inc - on February 17, 2017, unit entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
Oct 15 Moody's rates Mattress Holding Corp new credit facilities B1; affirms B2 corporate family rating
* Koppers Holdings Inc - on February 17, 2017, unit entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
* Announces the acquisition of certain financial assets for $27.0 million from Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.60per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: