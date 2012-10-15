Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings affirms Telecom Argentina S.A.'s (TEO)
ratings as follow:
TEO
--Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-';
--Foreign currency IDR at 'B';
--National Scale Ratings at 'AA+(arg)';
--National Equity Rating at '1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The rating actions reflect the company's strong operating performance driven by
the mobile segment, solid market position, diversified services portfolio with
multiple platforms and a conservative financial profile. The ratings are
tempered by strong competition, regulatory risk in the fixed-line business, and
inflationary pressures over its cost structure.
The foreign currency IDR is constrained by Argentina's country ceiling of 'B'.
In addition to transfer and convertibility (T&C) risks, credit constraints
related to the Argentine government include high regulatory risks for fixed-line
operators, as well as risks associated with operating in an environment of high
inflation.
Fitch believes fixed-mobile convergence can help integrated operators such as
TEO, to improve customer loyalty, reduce operating costs and avoid
cannibalization between business segments. In addition as fixed and mobile data
demand grows in the future, the company's integrated platforms should enable it
to optimize costs and network investments. TEO benefits from a diversified
business mix with operations consisting of fixed and mobile services. The mobile
business unit is the main driver of the company's operating performance,
accounting for 72.2% of revenues and 73.9% of EBITDA during the six months ended
June 30, 2012. TEO's incumbent position in northern Argentina in fixed-line
services and mobile services mitigates potential fixed-line traffic loss due to
mobile substitution.
TEO's financial profile is expected to remain strong. The company has paid down
most of its debt, primarily with improved operating results and the use of free
cash flow for debt reduction. During 2011, TEO had a solid performance with
strong operating results and low leverage. Consolidated revenues as of Dec. 31,
2011 grew 26.2% when compared with previous year, driven by the mobile segment.
TEO's consolidated revenues during six month period ending June 30, 2012
ascended to ARS10,389 million, an increase of 21% when compared with the same
period of the previous year. EBITDA totaled ARS3,139 million maintaining a
stable margin of 30.2%. Fitch expects that TEO growth will slow as the market
matures.
TEO is focusing its efforts in offering of a full range of integrated fixed and
wireless services. The company's mobile strategy is oriented towards improving
the mix of postpaid users by promoting 3G services, better customer service and
high-end handsets. Mobile data services have room for growth despite VAS
accounting for 52% of service revenue, as most of the revenue from VAS relates
to text messaging. The strategy on the fixed business continues to center on
bundle offering that includes voice and broadband services and to a lesser
extent pay-television services, including newly offered video streaming
services. The company has a commercial agreement with Direct TV to offer pay
television services through a bundle offering.
The telecommunications industry in Argentina continues to face challenges. On
Sept. 6, 2012, the Secretary of Communications cancelled the spectrum auction
for mobile services and was announced that the awarded company could be state
owned ARSAT. In Fitch opinion, this event can limit the industry growth, mainly
in the mobile broadband segment, and can result in higher capex. TEO has been
growing for the past 11 years using the same spectrum and has shown the ability
to adapt to a growing demand. Fitch will monitor the forthcoming decision of
ARSAT and their impact on the mobile market.
TEO's liquidity position is strong. As of June 30, 2012, cash balances totaled
approximately ARS 2.3 billion. Free cash flow for the six month ended in the
same period was negative ARS -0.1 billion, while total debt was ARS 133 million,
allocated in Nucleo. Credit metrics are expected to continue to be robust. As of
June 30, 2012, the company's total debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 0 times (x) and its
EBITDA-to-interest ratio was 448.6x.
What Could Trigger a Rating Action:
Changes Affecting Financial Structure: The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's
expectations that TEO will maintain a strong operating performance and a
conservative financial profile.
Changes in Country Ceiling: TEO's foreign currency IDR would likely be affected
by an upgrade or downgrade in Argentina's 'B' country ceiling.
Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Telecom Companies- Sector Credit Factors', Aug. 9, 2012;
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (Fitch's Approach to Rating Entities
Within a Corporate Group Structure)', Aug. 12, 2011;
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2012;
--'National Ratings Criteria', Jan. 19, 2011.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Telecom Companies
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
Corporate Rating Methodology
National Ratings Criteria