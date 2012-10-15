Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'F1+' rating on the state of Ohio's approximately $631.485 million adjustable rate general obligation (GO) bonds, for which the state provides liquidity upon a failed remarketing. The rating applies to the following GO bonds: --GO infrastructure improvement adjustable rate bonds, series 2001B; --GO infrastructure improvement adjustable rate bonds, series 2003B; --GO infrastructure improvement adjustable rate bonds, series 2003D; --GO infrastructure improvement adjustable rate bonds, series 2004A; --GO common schools adjustable rate bonds, series 2003D; --GO common schools adjustable rate bonds, series 2005 A & B; --GO common schools adjustable rate bonds, series 2006 B & C. SECURITY The bonds are general obligations of the state of Ohio. KEY RATING DRIVERS AMPLE LIQUIDITY: The state's Liquidity Fund has ample liquidity to meet tenders on variable rate debt that have not been remarketed. The fund is conservatively invested in U.S. agency securities, domestic commercial paper, and money market funds. The liquidity portfolio has consistently provided strong coverage of outstanding variable rate debt; the 12-month average of the portfolio provided almost 7x coverage of debt, reflecting improving state cash balances since the recession. HIGH-QUALITY GO RATING: Ohio's 'AA+' GO rating is based on the state's careful financial management, ongoing record of maintaining fiscal balance, and a moderate, rapidly amortizing debt burden, supported by an economy that is steadily adding jobs lost in the recession. CREDIT PROFILE The rating reflects the ample liquidity provided by investments in the state treasurer's liquidity account, the strength of the state's general obligation credit, and the procedures in place to insure timely payment of optional tenders of bonds that have not been remarketed. The liquidity account, consisting of high-quality securities with maturities of one year or less, was valued at $5.9 billion as of Sept. 28, 2012. Balances in the liquidity account have notably increased since fiscal year 2009 when the state spent its rainy day fund. Month-end balance in September 2012 provided 9.4x coverage of outstanding variable rate debt; over the recent 12-month period, the minimum ending monthly balance provided 6.9x coverage. When the portfolio is discounted to reflect the immediate availability of funds, coverage declines only modestly to 8.8x, reflecting the highly liquid nature of the portfolio. The investment profile is conservative as the fund is invested in U.S. Treasury and agency securities, highly rated commercial paper, and money market funds. Ohio's 'AA+' GO rating is based on the state's careful financial management, ongoing record of maintaining fiscal balance, and a moderate, rapidly amortizing debt burden, supported by an economy that is steadily adding jobs lost in the recession. The recession had a widespread impact on the state's economy, accelerating a longstanding slump in manufacturing and weighing on the slowly growing service sector. The state has recorded consecutive months of year-over-year job gains since July 2010, largely incorporating gains in the manufacturing sector and professional and business services, offset by significant losses in government employment. Sizable budget gaps forecast for the current biennium, which began July 1, 2011, required broad balancing actions, including sharp reductions in aid to municipalities, debt restructuring, and the planned lease of the state's liquor distribution system. Tax revenues increased measurably year-over-year in fiscal 2012 and the state recorded an operating surplus and completed a $247 million deposit to its budget stabilization fund (BSF). The BSF, intended to carry a balance up to 5% of the prior year general revenue fund (GRF) revenue, is now equal to $482 million; about 1.8% of fiscal 2012 GRF revenue. The state's unencumbered ending cash balance in fiscal 2012 was $371 million. For additional information on the state of Ohio, please see 'Fitch Rates Ohio's $175MM GO Bonds 'AA+'; Outlook Stable' dated Sept. 27, 2012, available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from IHS Global Insight.