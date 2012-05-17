(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- U.S. gaming operator Boyd Gaming Corp. announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Peninsula Gaming LLC for $1.45 billion.

-- We are placing the company's senior notes issue-level rating on CreditWatch with negative implications on the expectation Boyd will finance part of the transaction by adding $150 million in incremental revolving credit commitments to its existing senior secured credit facilities.

-- All other ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, are unchanged.

-- In resolving our CreditWatch, we will monitor the progress of the proposed transaction to see if there are any developments regarding the company's capital structure. Rating Action On May 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B' issue-level rating on Las Vegas-based casino operator Boyd Gaming Corp.'s 9.125% senior notes due 2018 on CreditWatch with negative implications following the company's announcement that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Peninsula Gaming LLC for $1.45 billion. As part of the financing plan, Boyd intends to add $150 million in incremental revolving credit commitments to its existing senior secured credit facilities. This would increase the amount of secured debt ahead of the senior notes, resulting in lower recovery prospects for the senior notes. All other ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged. Rationale Our corporate credit rating on Boyd is unaffected by its announcement that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Peninsula Gaming LLC for a total consideration of $1.45 billion. Boyd intends to fund the transaction through:

-- $200 million in cash, which Boyd intends to draw from its credit facilities ($50 million from its existing revolver and $150 million from planned incremental revolving credit commitments); and

-- About $1.3 billion of debt raised at Peninsula (including an approximately $144 million seller's note), which will be used to refinance Peninsula's existing debt of approximately $700 million, fund the cash consideration to the seller, and pay transaction-related fees and expenses. The purchase price represents an EBITDA multiple of about 7x, based on Peninsula's trailing-12-month EBITDA of $109 million at its Iowa and Louisiana properties; an annualized run-rate for Kansas Star based on its first-quarter 2012 EBITDA of $26.8 million; and corporate expenses of $10 million. In addition to the purchase price, Boyd will make an additional payment in 2016 if Peninsula's Kansas Star property generates EBITDA in excess of $105 million in 2015. Boyd expects the transaction to close in the second half of 2012. We believe the proposed transaction will strengthen Boyd's business risk profile, as Peninsula's assets face limited competition, have high EBITDA margins compared with other commercial gaming operators, and are relatively good quality assets. Additionally, the transaction improves Boyd's geographic diversity and further lessens its reliance on the Las Vegas locals market, which has been more challenged than other markets in recent years. However, based on the proposed terms of the transaction and incorporating our performance expectations for Boyd's and Peninsula's operating performance, we expect the consolidated Boyd and Peninsula entity will remain highly leveraged at more than 7.5x over the intermediate term. We view this level of leverage as aligned with a 'B' corporate credit rating, notwithstanding the improvement to Boyd's business risk profile. In 2012, we expect Boyd's consolidated EBITDA (excluding the Peninsula assets) to grow about 15%, incorporating the addition of recently acquired Biloxi, Miss.-based casino IP to its portfolio, modest growth at its Las Vegas locals and Midwest and South segments, and low- to mid-single-digit growth for Downtown Las Vegas. In 2012, we expect Peninsula will experience substantial revenue and EBITDA growth, approximately 50% and 75%, respectively, benefiting from the recent opening of its Kansas Star property. We continue to expect Boyd will maintain modest covenant cushion over the next few quarters; however, we believe Boyd could find it challenging to meet the senior secured leverage step-down in December 2012 given an incremental $200 million in borrowings under the revolving credit facility. Still, we believe Boyd would be successful in securing an amendment, if necessary, or in executing a capital market transaction that would alleviate covenant pressure. (For more information, please see our research update on Peninsula Gaming, published concurrently with this release for implications on Peninsula's corporate credit rating, which was placed on CreditWatch with negative implications.) CreditWatch In resolving our CreditWatch placement, we will monitor the progress of the proposed transaction to see if there are any developments regarding the company's capital structure. Related Criteria And Research

