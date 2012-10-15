Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed AXIS Capital Holdings, Limited's (AXIS Capital) 'A' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'A-' senior debt rating. Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of AXIS Capital's operating subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Fitch's ratings reflect AXIS Capital's solid history of underwriting results, strong capitalization, and conservative investment profile and reserving practices. Offsetting factors include the company's significant catastrophe exposure. AXIS Capital has demonstrated solid underwriting results with a 10-year average combined ratio of 85.3% ending Dec. 31, 2011, which is better than its Bermuda peers. The company reported a 93.6% combined ratio for the first six months of 2012, which is a significant improvement from the prior year period's combined ratio of 129.1%. Catastrophe losses contributed 5.9 percentage points and 43 percentage points to the combined ratio in the respective periods, which did not appear to be out of proportion with AXIS Capital's market share or relative to peer experience. Fitch views AXIS Capital's catastrophe exposure as significant but in line with peer companies in similar lines of business and somewhat mitigated by its reinsurance programs. Among other measures, the company manages its exposure to catastrophic events by zone and return period, such that it would expect a maximum loss of 25% of prior quarter-end common stockholders' equity in a one-in-250-year event. The company's history of favorable reserve development has benefited earnings; however, sustaining that level of development will be a challenge given the soft market conditions faced by both primary insurers and reinsurers. Premium diversification allows AXIS Capital to compete effectively under a variety of market conditions and reduce its exposure to any one segment of the market. AXIS Capital has significantly grown its shareholders' equity over the past decade since its inception to $5.7 billion as of June 30, 2012. Operating leverage is in line with peer companies at 0.6x as of year-end 2011 and financial leverage is moderate at 15.2%. All classes of AXIS Capital's preferred securities are treated as equity in financial leverage calculations. Fitch views AXIS Capital's recently announced senior management changes as neutral to the rating, given the team's tenure with the company. Key rating triggers that may lead to a downgrade include a significant loss of capital resulting from a major catastrophic event that is worse than expectations or industry and peer company results; an inability to raise capital following a loss event; a deterioration in underwriting results such that they no longer outperform peers; operating earnings coverage (including preferred dividends) below 7.0x for a sustained period; an increase in operating leverage above a 1.0x net written premiums-to-equity ratio; significant reserve deficiencies; or financial leverage above 25%. Key rating triggers that may lead to an upgrade include a significant increase in surplus and reduced exposure to catastrophe losses. However, given publicly traded companies' sensitivity around managing capital, this level of overcapitalization is unlikely. Fitch has affirmed the following rating: AXIS Capital Holdings, Ltd. --Issuer Default Rating at 'A' --5.75% Senior Debt Rating at 'A-' --Series A 7.25% Preferred Securities Rating at 'BBB' --Series B 7.5% Preferred Securities Rating at 'BBB' --Series C 6.875% Preferred Securities Rating at 'BBB' AXIS Specialty Finance LLC --5.875% Senior Debt Rating at 'A-' AXIS Specialty Limited (Bermuda) AXIS Reinsurance Company AXIS Insurance Company AXIS Surplus Insurance Company AXIS Specialty Insurance Company --Insurer Financial Strength Ratings at 'A+'