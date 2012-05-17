BRIEF-Australian Government Takeovers Panel consents to request by Pinnacle to withdraw application
* consented to a request by Pinnacle, before a sitting panel had been appointed, to withdraw its application
May 17 Moody's takes multiple actions on Spanish covered bonds (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* consented to a request by Pinnacle, before a sitting panel had been appointed, to withdraw its application
SEOUL, Feb 20 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0728 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL February 20 *53.3 -209.7 103.3 ^February 17 290.3 148.5 -484.1 February 16 165.6 -265.4 42.6 February 15
* 142,000M 2 of new space leased; over 40 new brands; leases signed at average 5 pct ahead of ERV