TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

SEOUL, Feb 20 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0728 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL February 20 *53.3 -209.7 103.3 ^February 17 290.3 148.5 -484.1 February 16 165.6 -265.4 42.6 February 15