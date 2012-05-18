(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 18 - The Spanish central government's approval of the regions' Economic
and Financial Plans (EFP) could contribute to an improvement in their liquidity
and market access, but the regions need to deliver on their plans, Fitch Ratings
says. And it does not substantially change our view of the fundamental risk for
the regions.
The mass approval sends a clear message that Spanish central and regional
governments are now in a constructive dialogue, aiming to cut spending by
EUR13bn and increase revenue by EUR5bn. Asturias is the only region not to have
its EFP approved, but we are much less concerned about its credit profile than
that of several other autonomous communities.
We consider that the willingness of autonomous communities to pass structural
reforms has increased. We also expect the central government to put considerable
pressure on the regions to co-operate, in particular through the recent Budget
Stability and Financial Sustainability Law. This law pushes regional
administrations to cut spending in 2012.
Nevertheless, in the current economic context we consider that there is a risk
that potential reforms might have a limited impact on 2012 accounts. This will
make it challenging for autonomous communities to meet their 2012 fiscal
targets, although we do expect a considerable improvement on 2011. Recent
initiatives, such as health care reform, show that the central government is
pressing for large cost savings. We do not yet have details on implementation
and consider further measures necessary, especially in light of the difficulty
of increasing revenue.
The situation in Asturias has been clouded by political posturing and the lack
of a regional president. We expect the parliament to appoint a president next
week and a return to normality to follow. We consider Asturias a mid-ranking
region by credit profile, although its current political volatility reduces its
ability to implement austerity measures.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)