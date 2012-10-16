Overview -- U.S. hospital operator HCA Inc. is proposing to issue $1 billion new senior secured notes and $1 billion senior notes. -- HCA intends to use the proceeds to refinance existing senior secured notes and finance a shareholder dividend. These actions, which only slightly increase leverage and are consistent with our expectations, do not affect our view of HCA's financial risk profile. -- We are assigning the new senior secured notes a 'BB' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '1', and the new senior notes a 'B-'issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '6'. The 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company is unchanged. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the company's growth strategy and historically aggressive financial policy will keep the company highly leveraged, with debt to EBITDA in a range between 4.5x and 5x. Rating Action On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Nashville-based HCA Inc.'s $1 billion senior secured notes due 2023 a 'BB' issue-level rating (two notches above the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company) with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we assigned HCA's $1 billion senior notes due 2023 a 'B-' issue-level rating (two notches below the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. All other ratings, including the corporate credit rating, are affirmed. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale The rating on Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA is based on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of its business risk profile as "fair," reflecting both its relatively diversified hospital portfolio and significant reimbursement risk. We consider the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," reflecting leverage near 5x, and its shareholder-friendly financial policy. As of June 30, 2012, HCA owned and operated 163 hospitals and 110 freestanding surgery centers. The ratings reflect our expectation for a total revenue increase in 2012 of about 10%. This high rate of growth is aided by the late-2011 acquisition of the remaining interest in the Health One operation in Denver. We expect HCA's organic growth rate to remain near its recent 4% level, supported by HCA's 2%-3%same-facility growth in adjusted admissions, and minimal increase in net revenue per adjusted admission in 2012. The company remains acquisitive, but we believe acquisitions will remain moderate, and expect management to continue to seek cost control opportunities to help mitigate reimbursement pressure and still-rising bad debt. We believe the EBITDA margin for 2012 will be in the mid-19% area, a decline from the 20% level as of June 20, 2012. We estimate margins were inflated in the first half of 2012 by about 120 basis points as a result of the recognition of net revenue from the Rural Floor Provision Settlement and adjustments recognized for new ratios used for calculating Medicare Disproportionate Share reimbursement for federal fiscal years ended Sept. 30, 2006, through Sept. 30, 2009. We expect leverage to be in the high-4x area at the end of 2012. For 2013, we expect the absence of one-time adjustments and reimbursement pressure to cause HCA's EBITDA margin to fall about 100 basis points. Other factors we consider in this estimation include our expectation for low-single-digit increases in same-facility adjusted patient admissions and low-single-digit increases in same-facility net revenue per admission. We include in this estimate 5% to 7% rate increases from private insurance companies, small Medicare rate increases, flat-to-negative Medicaid payment rate changes, and further increases in bad debt. We expect leverage to hover in the high-4x to 5x range. This view includes our belief that HCA will continue to pay shareholder dividends, or share repurchases in an amount equal to or greater than its free cash flow generation. This would suggest that debt outstanding could increase, particularly if HCA completes any acquisitions. Our assessment of HCA's highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects our view that leverage will remain relatively little changed. This includes our belief that HCA's financial policy will remain aggressive. For a long time, the company's financial policy has been shareholder friendly, characterized by a dividend policy that absorbs all free cash flow, with little to no allocation to debt repayment. At this time, we do not believe that HCA is committed to improving its financial profile to a level where we would consider revising our assessment to "aggressive" from "highly leveraged," which would necessitate permanent debt reduction such that leverage declined to below 5x on a sustained basis. We also believe the difficult reimbursement environment continues to pressure profitability. We view HCA's business risk as fair because of the company's large, relatively diversified portfolio of hospitals that helps the company manage uncertain reimbursement and spreads local market risk over many markets. HCA's hospitals are commonly located in midsize to larger markets and often have a strong market presence. HCA's size and market presence provides scale that helps contract negotiations with private insurance companies. However, this is tempered by the risks to pricing, as third-party payors seek to limit the rising cost of care for their beneficiaries. It is also tempered somewhat by some state concentration risk, as the company derives about half of its revenues from only two (Florida and Texas) of the 20 states in which it operates. Nevertheless, HCA's profile, including the large number of local markets it serves, places it among our highest-ranked companies relative to its rated peer for-profit hospital companies. Our business risk assessment also incorporates our view of HCA's still-increasing level of uncompensated care provided, the ongoing shift of certain procedures to an outpatient setting, and still-weak overall economic conditions that have contributed to an adverse shift in payor mix. Liquidity HCA's liquidity is "strong," with sources of cash that will exceed uses of cash over the next 12 to 24 months. Our assessment of HCA's liquidity incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses by about 2.5x. -- Sources of liquidity include about $4.5 billion of unadjusted operating cash flow before capital expenses and acquisition spending. -- We expect HCA to have at least $2 billion total availability at any time on its two revolving credit facilities. -- We expect uses of cash to include some investment in working capital, and capital expenditures of about $1.5 billion. -- We expect covenant cushions to remain significant. -- We do not expect the company to have any significant debt maturities until 2016. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on HCA, to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our rating outlook on HCA is stable. While we expect relatively stable operating trends, we expect HCA to continue to allocate ample free cash flow to reward shareholders such that credit protection measures remain unchanged. If HCA can limit margin declines, keep bad debt expense relatively controlled, and, most importantly, commit to an improvement in its financial risk profile such that we had confidence that leverage would remain under 5x, we could raise the rating. However, because we believe any near-term improvement will be temporary, we do not believe an upgrade is possible for the next year. Conversely, if HCA cannot overcome industry pressure on earnings and cash flow, or if shareholder distributions become excessive to the point that lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA climbs well above 6x, we could consider a lower rating. 