Oct 16 - Canadian oil pipeline companies stand to benefit from the growing
need for new export pipelines, but these expansion projects aren't without
risks. Increasing Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) oil production,
paired with regulatory delays to pipeline approvals, have squeezed export pipe
capacity--making projects such as TransCanada PipeLines Ltd.'s Keystone XL
critical to Canadian oil and gas producers' growth. But at the same time,
several new projects--including Keystone XL and others from Enbridge Inc.
haven't received final approval, and we believe the current regulatory
environment will mean longer lead times for future pipeline projects. These
factors, combined with the costs of building, could strain oil pipeline
companies' credit metrics during construction.
In a report released today, however, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
it doesn't expect the pipeline projects to hurt its ratings or outlooks on
these companies. "We believe the credit impact of the more than C$15 billion
total budget for these projects, including Keystone XL, Trans Mountain
expansion, Northern Gateway and the Alberta Clipper expansion will be
relatively mild, in large part because project delays have reduced the risk of
cash flow and asset concentration," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Gerald Hannochko in the report, entitled Canadian Oil Pipeline Companies'
Expansion Projects Shouldn't Dent Credit Quality Despite Their Cost
"The companies have expanded significantly in the interim and are therefore
better able to absorb capital spending in the C$4 billion-C$5 billion range
from these projects," Mr. Hannochko added.
We do expect some erosion in certain financial metrics in the construction
phase, but believe these measures will bounce back when the projects go into
service. We also see some risk with timing of approvals and rising costs, but
overall, we expect that the projects will have a minimal credit impact.
