Oct 16 - Canadian oil pipeline companies stand to benefit from the growing need for new export pipelines, but these expansion projects aren't without risks. Increasing Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) oil production, paired with regulatory delays to pipeline approvals, have squeezed export pipe capacity--making projects such as TransCanada PipeLines Ltd.'s Keystone XL critical to Canadian oil and gas producers' growth. But at the same time, several new projects--including Keystone XL and others from Enbridge Inc. haven't received final approval, and we believe the current regulatory environment will mean longer lead times for future pipeline projects. These factors, combined with the costs of building, could strain oil pipeline companies' credit metrics during construction. In a report released today, however, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it doesn't expect the pipeline projects to hurt its ratings or outlooks on these companies. "We believe the credit impact of the more than C$15 billion total budget for these projects, including Keystone XL, Trans Mountain expansion, Northern Gateway and the Alberta Clipper expansion will be relatively mild, in large part because project delays have reduced the risk of cash flow and asset concentration," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Gerald Hannochko in the report, entitled Canadian Oil Pipeline Companies' Expansion Projects Shouldn't Dent Credit Quality Despite Their Cost "The companies have expanded significantly in the interim and are therefore better able to absorb capital spending in the C$4 billion-C$5 billion range from these projects," Mr. Hannochko added. We do expect some erosion in certain financial metrics in the construction phase, but believe these measures will bounce back when the projects go into service. We also see some risk with timing of approvals and rising costs, but overall, we expect that the projects will have a minimal credit impact.