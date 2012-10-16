Link to Fitch Solutions' Report: Repos: A Deep Dive in the Collateral PoolOct 16 - Expanded disclosure requirements for money market funds (MMFs), set forth by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2010, have facilitated the task of evaluating money funds' holdings and, more broadly, provide an unparalleled data source for evaluating the risk attributes of an important segment of the tri-party repo market. The granularity of these disclosures enabled Fitch Ratings' recent research on repo collateral (see "Repos: A Deep Dive in the Collateral Pool"), which was based on the repo activity of the 10 largest U.S. prime money market funds. Still, Fitch sees some areas of potential improvement in current MMF reporting practices that should be addressed if high-quality data from funds is to be analyzed effectively by regulators, market participants, and third-party researchers. Under SEC Rule 30b1-7, approved in February 2010, money funds are required to submit detailed information on security holdings to the SEC on a monthly basis. The data is disclosed publicly with a 60-day lag. This information, detailed on SEC Form N-MFP, provides thorough disclosure of MMF asset composition and risk profiles and represents the most granular, publicly available data source on tri-party repo transaction attributes (e.g. counterparty, yield, maturity) as well as security level details for the underlying repo collateral (e.g. issuer, valuation). Yet, repo collateral disclosure practices could be materially improved. As an example, required disclosures related to collateral in repo transactions often lack tranche or security-specific information. In addition, collateral identified as structured securities in N-MFP filings, such as ABS and MBS, is sometimes listed as "Corporate" in the corresponding fund quarterly reports. Funds are permitted to list only a collateral category and a range of securities held (e.g. 50 to 100) without disclosing the securities themselves if certain criteria are met. In order to qualify for this treatment, funds must rely on the counterparty rather than on the underlying collateral, and the repo must be backed by at least 50 distinct issuers of collateral. In Fitch's most recent study of tri-party repo collateral, roughly one-third of the structured finance repo collateral within our sample was aggregated without providing security level details. Additionally, it is unclear whether the "principal amount" of the securities within the collateral pool refers to original or current principal. As a result, a low ratio of value to principal could reflect credit deterioration (through price changes) or, alternatively, it may not consider the effect of amortization. This is a particularly important distinction in assessing legacy structured finance collateral. Fitch sees significant analytical value in the broader and more granular disclosure requirements for money funds filing Form N-MFP with the SEC. Further strengthening the quality and consistency of these disclosures would enhance their usefulness for third parties analyzing risk characteristics of repo agreements. As SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro noted in 2010, the new disclosure requirements were intended to make it possible for "everyone from investors to the SEC itself to better monitor a money market fund's investments and risk characteristics." Irrespective of the direction of future MMF reform, we believe that better disclosure, as mandated by Rule 30b1-7, serves the best interests of investors and regulators in their efforts to fully understand the risk characteristics of MMF assets and the potential effects of changes in funding conditions on repo counterparties and other institutions reliant on liquidity from outside the banking system. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.