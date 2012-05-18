(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We consider Germany-based BHW Bausparkasse AG Hameln (BHW) to be
strategically important to its ultimate parent, Deutsche Bank AG, under our
group methodology.
-- We are raising our long-term counterparty credit ratings on the bank
to 'A-' from 'BBB' to reflect potential extraordinary support from Deutsche
Bank.
-- At the same time, we are raising our ratings on BHW's nondeferrable
subordinated debt to 'BBB+' from 'BB+'.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our assessment that BHW will
maintain its strong capital position and stable funding base.
Rating Action
On May 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
counterparty credit rating on Germany-based BHW Bausparkasse AG Hameln (BHW)
to 'A-' from 'BBB'. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term counterparty credit rating
on the bank. In addition, we raised our ratings on BHW's nondeferrable
subordinated debt to 'BBB+' from 'BB+'.
Rationale
The rating actions reflect our revision of BHW Bausparkasse's group status to
"strategically important" from "moderately strategically important".
The "strategically important" status reflects our view that BHW is unlikely to
be sold by its ultimate parent, Deutsche Bank AG. This is because we expect
BHW to remain important to Deutsche Bank's long-term business and funding
strategy on the basis of BHW's well-known brand in the German building savings
("bauspar") markets.
In view of BHW's revised group status, our long-term counterparty credit
rating on the bank benefits from three notches of uplift above its 'bbb-'
stand-alone credit profile (SACP).
We base our assessment of BHW's SACP on the bank's "weak" business position,
"strong" capital and earnings, "weak" risk position, "average" funding, and
"adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.
Under our bank criteria, we use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment's
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a
commercial bank operating only in Germany is 'a-', based on an economic risk
score of '1' and an industry risk score of '3'.
At the same time, we raised our ratings on BHW's nondeferrable subordinated
debt to 'BBB+' from 'BB+' on the basis of our hybrid criteria, as we expect
group support to be extended to these issues in the event of need. The rating
on the subordinated debt is one notch lower than the long-term counterparty
credit rating.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BHW will maintain its strong
capital position and stable funding base. It also factors in our anticipation
that Deutsche Bank will leverage BHW's franchise in the German building
savings markets and that BHW's operational integration within the Deutsche
Bank group will gradually strengthen.
We could raise the ratings if BHW's SACP strengthens or if its importance
within the Deutsche group increases further.
We could lower the ratings if the SACP were to weaken, which is not our
base-case scenario, however. In addition, we could consider lowering the
ratings if BHW's strategic and operational integration within the Deutsche
Bank group does not proceed as we anticipate.
A one-notch downgrade of Deutsche Bank would not automatically affect the
ratings on BHW.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A-
SACP bbb-
Anchor a-
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Weak (-2)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 3
GRE Support 0
Group Support 3
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)