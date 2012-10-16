Oct 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB' issue rating to U.S.-based CNH Capital LLC's proposed $500 million of senior unsecured notes. CNH Capital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Netherlands-based CNH Global N.V. (BB+/Stable/--). The ratings on CNH Capital (a wholly owned captive finance company that provides financial services for CNH Global customers in the U.S. and Canada) reflect those on CNH Global, its parent. We view this subsidiary as a core holding of CNH Global given its strategic importance to the parent, CNH Global's ability to influence CNH Capital's actions, and our expectation that the parent would provide financial support to the capital company in times of need. CNH Capital's receivables account for more than half of the total managed portfolio of CNH Global's worldwide financial services organization. We believe CNH Capital's financial services are a key offering that facilitates the sale of CNH Global's equipment. Our 'BB' issue rating on CNH Capital's senior unsecured notes reflects the capital company's heavy reliance on secured debt, primarily through asset-backed security transactions, which we consider to have encumbered a significant majority (more than 70%) of the assets on its balance sheet. We believe that these transactions could materially weaken recovery prospects for the unsecured debtholders in the event of a default. The ratings on agricultural and construction equipment manufacturer CNH Global reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "significant." The long-term corporate credit rating and outlook on CNH Global are the same as those on its Italy-based parent, Fiat Industrial SpA (BB+/Stable/B), which owns approximately 88% of the company. We consider CNH to be one of Fiat Industrial's core holdings, as it produces the majority of its parent's revenues and profits. Therefore, the ratings on CNH Global reflect the financial and business risk profiles of its parent. Further, Fiat Industrial has made a proposal to combine with CNH Global through a new holding-company structure. CNH Global's board has recently concluded that the proposal was inadequate but remains available to evaluate alternative proposals for a merger transaction with Fiat Industrial. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Assumptions: Analytical Adjustments For Captive Finance Operations, June 27, 2008 -- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link To Parent, Oct. 28, 2004 RATINGS LIST CNH Capital LLC Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- New Rating CNH Capital LLC $500 mil. senior unsecd notes BB