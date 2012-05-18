Drug maker Sobi eyes sale of Partner Products unit
STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 Swedish drug maker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) said on Friday it was in talks with a private equity firm regarding a possible sale of its Partner Products business area.
May 18 Moody's cuts the supported debt ratings of Santander's North American bank subsidiaries; outlooks negative (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 Swedish drug maker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) said on Friday it was in talks with a private equity firm regarding a possible sale of its Partner Products business area.
MILAN, Feb 3 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit estimated on Friday a 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share offer it will launch on Monday would cost it up to 500 million euros.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Surveys regularly find that Americans have no idea what a 529 college savings plan is, so a little tinkering under the hood is definitely needed.