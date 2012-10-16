Overview
-- On Oct. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's lowered its long-term sovereign
credit rating on the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+', and on Oct. 15,
we lowered our ratings on Banco Santander S.A. to 'BBB' from 'A-'.
-- Under our group rating methodology, we view Santander BanCorp, which
is based in Puerto Rico, as moderately strategic to its parent, Banco
Santander S.A.
-- We are lowering our issuer credit ratings on Santander BanCorp to
'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2'.
-- The outlook on Santander BanCorp is negative, reflecting the outlook
on its parent.
Rating Action
On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its issuer credit
ratings on Santander BanCorp to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2'. The outlook on the
long-term rating is negative. We also lowered the issue ratings on Santander
BanCorp's two subordinated debt issues to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'.
Rationale
We lowered our ratings on Santander BanCorp, which is based in Puerto Rico, as
a result of the downgrade of its parent, Banco Santander S.A.
(BBB/Negative/A-2), on Oct. 15. The downgrade of Banco Santander S.A. follows
our Oct. 10, 2012, downgrade of our sovereign rating on the Kingdom of Spain
to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2'. We continue to view wholly owned Santander
BanCorp as "moderately strategic" to its parent.
Our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for Santander BanCorp remains 'bbb-'.
According to our criteria, we don't incorporate any uplift or support into the
issuer credit rating based on the company's strategic importance to its
parent. Under our group methodology, the indicative long-term issuer credit
rating on a "moderately strategic" subsidiary is generally one notch above the
subsidiary's SACP, subject to a cap of one rating notch below the group credit
profile (GCP).
Outlook
The negative outlook on Santander BanCorp reflects the outlook on its parent,
Banco Santander S.A., which, in turn, reflects the outlook on the sovereign
ratings on Spain.
Ratings Score Snapshot
To From
Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB/Stable/A-2
SACP bbb- bbb-
Anchor bbb+ bbb+
Business Position Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1) Strong (+1)
Risk Position Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Below Average Below Average
And Adequate (-1) And Adequate (-1)
Support 0 +1
GRE Support 0 0
Group Support 0 +1
Sovereign Support 0 0
Additional Factors 0 0
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Santander BanCorp.
Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB/Stable/A-2
Subordinated BB+ BBB-
