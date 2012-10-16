Overview -- On Oct. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's lowered its long-term sovereign credit rating on the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+', and on Oct. 15, we lowered our ratings on Banco Santander S.A. to 'BBB' from 'A-'. -- Under our group rating methodology, we view Santander BanCorp, which is based in Puerto Rico, as moderately strategic to its parent, Banco Santander S.A. -- We are lowering our issuer credit ratings on Santander BanCorp to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2'. -- The outlook on Santander BanCorp is negative, reflecting the outlook on its parent. Rating Action On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its issuer credit ratings on Santander BanCorp to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2'. The outlook on the long-term rating is negative. We also lowered the issue ratings on Santander BanCorp's two subordinated debt issues to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. Rationale We lowered our ratings on Santander BanCorp, which is based in Puerto Rico, as a result of the downgrade of its parent, Banco Santander S.A. (BBB/Negative/A-2), on Oct. 15. The downgrade of Banco Santander S.A. follows our Oct. 10, 2012, downgrade of our sovereign rating on the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2'. We continue to view wholly owned Santander BanCorp as "moderately strategic" to its parent. Our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for Santander BanCorp remains 'bbb-'. According to our criteria, we don't incorporate any uplift or support into the issuer credit rating based on the company's strategic importance to its parent. Under our group methodology, the indicative long-term issuer credit rating on a "moderately strategic" subsidiary is generally one notch above the subsidiary's SACP, subject to a cap of one rating notch below the group credit profile (GCP). Outlook The negative outlook on Santander BanCorp reflects the outlook on its parent, Banco Santander S.A., which, in turn, reflects the outlook on the sovereign ratings on Spain. Ratings Score Snapshot To From Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB/Stable/A-2 SACP bbb- bbb- Anchor bbb+ bbb+ Business Position Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Strong (+1) Strong (+1) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Below Average Below Average And Adequate (-1) And Adequate (-1) Support 0 +1 GRE Support 0 0 Group Support 0 +1 Sovereign Support 0 0 Additional Factors 0 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Sovereign Downgrade, Oct. 15, 2012 -- Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political Risks; Outlook Negative, Oct. 10, 2012 -- Credit FAQ: Rating A Financial Institution Subsidiary Above Its Bank Parent, Oct. 10, 2012 -- U.S. Large Regional Banks' Second-Quarter Earnings Rose On Lower Loan Loss Provisions, Aug. 13, 2012 -- Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook Negative, April 26, 2012 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology, Nov. 1, 2011 Ratings List Downgraded To From Santander BanCorp. Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB/Stable/A-2 Subordinated BB+ BBB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.