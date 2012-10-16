Oct 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Bankrate Inc. are not affected by the company's preliminary third-quarter results, which were below our expectations. The company stated that third-quarter revenue growth is expected to be 2% to 4% and EBITDA is expected to fall 17% to 21%. Management now expects full-year 2012 revenue growth of 8% to 12%. The company cited continued efforts to cut back on low-quality leads in the insurance business and weakness in credit card approval rates as the drivers of the underperformance. Over the long term, Bankrate expects that generating higher-quality leads in the insurance area will lead to significantly improved pricing. However, the company's reduction in low-quality insurance leads has been greater than originally forecasted. Weakness in credit card advertising has been broad-based across various advertising channels and we expect it to come back at some point. We still believe that Bankrate is a meaningful customer acquisition source for financial services customers. Even with weak performance in the second half, we expect that leverage will remain well below 2x and that liquidity will remain strong. Sources of liquidity include $64.5 million of cash, full availability under the company's $100 million revolving credit facility, and expected discretionary cash flow of $60 million or more in 2012. Under our revised base-case scenario for 2013, we expect revenue to grow at a mid-single-digit percent rate or higher depending on the strength of credit card advertising and the company's ability to improve pricing in the insurance vertical. Although we expect EBITDA growth at a similar rate, the amount of higher-margin credit card revenue will have an effect.