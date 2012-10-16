Overview
-- On Oct. 15, we lowered our ratings on Banco Santander S.A. (Santander)
to 'BBB/A-2' from 'A-/A-2'.
-- Santander Holdings U.S.A. (SHUSA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of
Santander, and we view SHUSA as highly strategic to its parent.
-- We are lowering our long-term issuer credit ratings on SHUSA and its
subsidiary, Sovereign Bank, to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', and we are affirming our
'A-2' short-term ratings on both entities.
-- The outlook on SHUSA and Sovereign Bank is negative, reflecting the
outlook on the parent, Santander.
Rating Action
On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
issuer credit ratings on Santander Holdings U.S.A. Inc. (SHUSA) and its
subsidiary, Sovereign Bank, to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The outlook is negative. At
the same time, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term ratings on both entities.
Rationale
We lowered the ratings on SHUSA and its subsidiary, Sovereign Bank, following
our downgrade of its parent, Santander, on Oct. 15. We consider these linked
rating actions because we view SHUSA as "highly strategic" to its parent under
our group methodology criteria. SHUSA's stand-alone credit profile (SACP)
remains 'bbb'. Because Santander's group credit profile is now the same as
SHUSA's SACP, our rating on SHUSA no longer reflects any ratings uplift from
the parent.
We lowered our ratings on Santander following our Oct. 10 downgrade of the
Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2'.
Outlook
The negative outlook on SHUSA mirrors that on Santander, which, in turn,
reflects the negative outlook on Spain. We seldom rate financial institutions
above the foreign currency rating on the country where the institution is
domiciled, and, on these occasions, the maximum notching differential is
generally limited to one notch because of the strong connection we typically
see between banks' creditworthiness and that of their country of domicile.
Since our rating on Santander is already one notch above the sovereign rating
on Spain, we could lower our rating on Santander following a further downgrade
of Spain. Because we do not view SHUSA or Sovereign Bank as insulated
subsidiaries or assign external support to them, we expect to cap their
ratings at the parent level. Therefore, any additional downgrade of the parent
could lead to corresponding downgrades of these subsidiaries.
Ratings Score Snapshot
To From
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Negative/A-2
SACP bbb bbb
Anchor bbb+ bbb+
Business Position Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Adequate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0) Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average Average
And Adequate (0) And Adequate (0)
Support 0 +1
GRE Support 0 0
Group Support 0 +1
Sovereign Support 0 0
Additional Factors 0 0