(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- U.S. sporting goods retailer Sportsman's Warehouse Inc. is issuing a $145 million term loan B for about $123 million in dividends to equity holders and to refinance its existing debt. -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. -- We are also assigning a 'B' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to its secured first lien $145 million term loan B. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that operating results will improve over the next year due to continued positive sales trends, but that the company's financial risk profile will remain "highly leveraged". Rating Action On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Midvale, Utah-based Sportsman's Warehouse Inc. In addition, we also assigned a 'B' corporate credit rating to the holding company, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The outlook is stable. Concurrently, we assigned a 'B' issue-level rating with a '3' recovery rating to the company's proposed $145 million term loan B. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery if a payment default occurs. The company intends to use the term loan proceeds to partially repay its existing revolving credit facility borrowings down to about $20 million and issue a dividend of about $123 million to majority equity holder, Seidler Equity Partners, and management. Rationale The ratings on outdoor sporting goods retailer Sportsman's Warehouse reflect Standard & Poor's view that the company has a "weak" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. The business risk profile incorporates its relatively small, niche position in the highly competitive and fragmented sporting goods and outdoor recreation industry. Additional factors in our assessment of the company's business risk profile include new store execution and a weak macroeconomic environment. The company faces strong competition from other outdoor recreation retailers such as Bass Pro, Cabela's, discounters such as Wal-Mart, and more traditional sporting goods retailers. Since the company emerged from bankruptcy in August 2009, operating performance has improved. This is partially due to a more stable economic environment coupled with management's more disciplined approach to inventory management, cost-controls, and store growth that has proven to be beneficial to the bottom line. We expect performance growth over the next year to come from a combination of same store sales and new store growth. Other assumptions in our base case forecast for fiscal year-end 2014 include: -- Revenues to increase in the mid-double digits, as we anticipate most growth to stem from new stores combined with low single-digit same store sales. -- EBITDA margins to improve as the company gains sales leverage. -- Selling, general, and administrative expenses continue to grow in the low double digits as the company incurs additional expenses associated with new store growth. -- Capital spending to increase by about 23% to support new store growth plans, which include some infrastructure investments. -- No additional dividends. Pro forma for the transaction, we estimate that debt-to-EBITDA is 5.6x for the trailing 12 months ended July 28, 2012, while EBITDA interest coverage is about 2.3x. Funds from operations (FFO) to debt is also about 10.5% during the same period. These measures are consistent with a highly leveraged financial risk profile. We anticipate performance gains to strengthen credit measures over the next 12 months, with leverage declining to about 4.9x, coverage increasing to 2.8x, and FFO to debt increasing to about 12%. Liquidity Liquidity is "adequate," indicating that the company's cash sources are likely to exceed uses over the next 12 to 18 months. Sources of liquidity include availability under its revolving credit facility and forecast positive FFO. Uses of cash are expected to be increases in capital spending to support new store growth, some investments to working capital, and debt amortization. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity, based on our criteria, are as follows: -- We believe liquidity sources will exceed uses by at least 1.2x or more over the next 12 months. -- We expect net liquidity sources to be positive, even if forecast EBITDA declines by 15%. -- Sufficient anticipated covenant headroom for forecast EBITDA to decline by 15% without the company breaching coverage tests. -- Manageable debt maturities over the near term, primarily consisting of amortization. Sportsman's Warehouse is required to meet financial covenants under its new term facility, including a maximum leverage ratio and a minimum interest coverage ratio. We anticipate Sportsman's Warehouse will maintain adequate covenant headroom on its financial performance covenants over the next 12 months. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectations that operating results will improve over the next year due to continued positive sales trends but that the company's credit protection measures will remain indicative of a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. We expect the company to grow its store base at a rather fast growth rate over the next year, which should benefit performance if the company can manage it well. We would likely lower the rating if operating performance is weaker-than-expected, leading to EBITDA interest coverage declining to 1.7x. Under this scenario, margins would need to decline by about 150 bps and same store sales growth would need to decrease 4.8% below our current forecast levels. We could also consider a lower rating if liquidity becomes constrained, demonstrated by covenant cushion headroom declining below 10%. Alternatively, we could consider an upgrade if operating performance progresses at a faster rate than we expect, with debt leverage declining to about 4x, which could merit a change in how we assess the company's financial risk profile. For this to occur, margins would need to increase by 100 bps and same store sales would need to be in the mid-single digits. In addition, we would factor our view with regards to future debt-financed dividends into any positive rating action. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Ratings Sportsman's Warehouse Inc. Corp. credit rating B/Stable/-- $145 million term loan B B Recovery rating 3 Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. Corp. credit rating B/Stable/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)