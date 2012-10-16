Overview -- We have revised the outlook on Houston-based special-purpose entity Sweetwater Investors' parent Anadarko Petroleum to positive from stable. -- We are revising our outlook on Sweetwater Investors to positive from stable to reflect the parent's outlook revision. For more details, see the research update on Anadarko published May 24, 2012. Rating Action On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Sweetwater Investors LLC to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' senior secured debt ratings on the company. Sweetwater had about $168.3 million of senior secured notes ($45 million outstanding as of June 30, 2012) due in 2014. Rationale The rating and outlook reflect Sweetwater's stand-alone credit quality and the Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (BBB-/Positive/--) rating that caps the project rating. The project relies on royalty payments that have outperformed the original 2004 projections by 22%, resulting in an average debt service coverage level of about 2.2x through 2011. Although the project's royalty revenue is subject to price and volume risk, it can survive a downturn significantly below 10-year historical lows. It is also insulated from short-term volatility by advance royalty payments based on the previous year's production volumes. We expect royalty payments to continue to drive strong coverage levels due to higher trona pricing and higher average production volumes for trona and coal. The following strengths support the rating: -- The sponsor projects a 2.05x minimum debt service coverage ratio over the remainder of the transaction. In a stress case assuming 10-year historic low prices and a 20% volume reduction, the minimum debt service coverage ratio was still 1.3x. -- Trona is used in making soda ash, a global commodity used in producing glass, chemicals, soap, and detergents. Prices for pure soda ash have exceeded the project forecast, providing excess royalty coverage. At this time, we do not expect competitive substitutes for soda ash in Sweetwater's end markets, resulting in stable prices and volumes. -- Trona reserves, located in Sweetwater County, Wyo., represent about 90% to 95% of the world's known natural sources and are the lowest-cost source in the world. Demand for trona is growing modestly as the economy slowly recovers. -- The two key trona mines on Anadarko's acreage have an estimated reserve life through at least 2050, which should be ample to service this transaction and provide substantial excess capacity to compensate for any production incidents. -- Sweetwater is not an operator in any of the mining interests and does not have any direct operating or capital expense risk. -- Quarterly royalty prepayments insulate revenues from year-on-year volume decreases. Volume decreases reduce revenue only in the following year, when they are reflected in advance royalties. -- The mines are highly capitalized and established operations with stable records. Operations are diversified across six mines (four soda ash and two coal) with no individual operation contributing more than 27% of cash flow. -- The coal mines enjoy a logistics advantage from being adjacent to the Bridger Station power plant, which is one of the largest and lowest-cost power facilities in the western U.S. The coal contracts run through 2014, and average royalties have increased since the financing. The following factors offset the strengths: -- The project is not structurally ring-fenced from Anadarko, so our rating on Anadarko caps our rating on Sweetwater. -- Prices for soda ash, which support about 75% of royalties, are neither hedged nor fixed. Trona prices have increased sharply since 2004, but risks remain that recent price increases are not sustainable. -- Coal royalties have customer concentration and operational risks, because they lack the size, scale, and cost attributes of larger mines in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. -- Operating and economic risks could arise if the Black Butte mine production shifts to underground operations. -- The $6.5 million debt service reserve only covers about three months, which could prove inadequate in an extended period of depressed pricing. -- Cash trap provisions are weak if coverage is lower than expected, and there are no significant liquidity enhancements if coverage levels exceed projections. -- Reserve estimates could be wrong, but they are unlikely to fall short during the debt's tenor. -- This transaction is non-recourse to Anadarko, and Sweetwater's rating could fall below Anadarko's if its stand-alone credit profile deteriorates. Liquidity Sweetwater does not operate any of the mining interests and therefore has no capital spending requirements. Operating expenses are also minimal. Amortization is through a mortgage-style repayment of about $22.5 million per year. Sources include cash flows from royalty payments that average about $47 million under the sponsor's base case, most of which is prepaid quarterly. The project benefits from a $6.5 million debt service reserve fund that was funded at the transaction's close and is equivalent to about three months' debt service obligations. Almost no additional cash is held at the project level because Headwater LLC, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Anadarko Petroleum Corp., distributes excess cash after making its minimum production payment to Sweetwater, and Sweetwater distributes almost all excess cash to equity after paying debt service and operating expenses. Sweetwater's equity distribution is usually about $1 million per year and could decrease further if there is a cash shortfall. In addition, at the Headwater level, there is a royalty-retention account that funds up to a balance of $25 million from the aggregate royalty account when its first nonparticipating royalty falls below $14 million. This is essentially a distribution lock-up if coverage levels fall below 1.25x, but it is not forward- or backward-looking and it releases as soon as coverage rises above the threshold. These features weaken the cash trap. This reserve account is currently unfunded. There is also an upside account at Headwater, which will begin to fund with 5% of aggregate cumulative royalties of more than $400 million and will be paid out to Sweetwater on May 15, 2014. The account has begun to fund and contained about $1.1 million as of June 30, 2012, enhancing liquidity. Outlook The outlook on our rating for Sweetwater is positive and in line with our outlook on Anadarko because Anadarko's rating caps Sweetwater's. In our opinion, if Anadarko's rating did not act as a cap, Sweetwater's rating could rise to 'BBB' or 'BBB+' based on the project's stand-alone credit quality. However, a sustained fall in trona and coal prices below 10-year historical lows, or a sustained decrease in production volumes of at least 30%, could trigger a downgrade independent of Anadarko's rating. Related Criteria And Research "Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria," published Sept. 18, 2007. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Sweetwater Investors LLC Senior secured BBB-/Positive BBB-/Stable