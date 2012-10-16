(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On Oct. 12, 2012, we lowered our foreign currency long-term credit rating on the Republic of South Africa to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' to reflect the deterioration in the social and economic environment. The outlook remains negative. -- The ratings on South Africa's largest oil and chemicals company Sasol Ltd. are influenced by those on the sovereign and South African country risk because Sasol generates about two-thirds of its operating profits in South Africa. -- We are therefore lowering our foreign currency long-term corporate credit rating on Sasol to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and affirming our short-term rating at 'A-2'. -- The negative outlook on Sasol largely reflects that on South Africa, and the likelihood of us lowering the ratings on Sasol if we lower those on South Africa further. Rating Action On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' its foreign currency long-term corporate credit rating on South Africa's largest oil and chemicals company Sasol Ltd. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-2' foreign currency short-term corporate credit rating on Sasol. The outlook is negative. Rationale The downgrade reflects that of the Republic of South Africa (foreign currency BBB/Negative/A-2; local currency A-/Negative/A-2) on Oct. 12, 2012, as well our perception of increased country risk for companies operating in South Africa. (See "South Africa FC Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'BBB'; LC Ratings Lowered To 'A-/A-2'; Outlook Remains Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) The ratings on Sasol are influenced by those on the sovereign and by South African country risk because Sasol generates about two-thirds of its operating profits in South Africa. Country risk factors for Sasol in South Africa include currency volatility, persistent input cost inflation, limited access to suitable labor, the potential for windfall taxation, and a degree of political uncertainty. These are in addition to recent challenges that all mining companies operating in South Africa face following strikes by miners. We note, however, that Sasol's underlying performance for the financial year to June 30, 2012 was strong and that its operations have not yet been affected by the recent strikes. We see a rebound of the South African rand's strength against the U.S. dollar as a material risk for Sasol (the average exchange rate in the year to June 30, 2012, was slightly weaker than in recent years at South African rand 7.78 to $1). This is because Sasol's domestic product sales, as well as its chemical exports, are indexed to U.S. dollar-based international prices, while Sasol's cost base is largely in rand. Sasol's sound operating performance and reported net cash balance sheet mitigate the company's announced dividend increases and material investment plans, in our opinion. On June 30, 2012, Sasol's gross financial debt totaled ZAR16.1 billion, and was covered by the company's total cash balance of ZAR18.7 billion. The 35% dividend increase is in line with earnings growth year on year, but outstrips growth in operating cash flow. Strong operating cash flow boosted free operating cash flow before dividends in the year to June 30, 2012, although investment continued to increase. The ratings on Sasol reflect our view of the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile, thanks to its diversified and highly profitable domestic activities along the energy chain, particularly its South African coal-to-liquids synthetic fuel plant and its Oryx gas-to-liquids (GTL) plant in Qatar. The ratings also reflect our assessment of Sasol's "strong" financial risk profile and what we consider to be its prudent financial policies. These strengths are tempered by Sasol's earnings' high sensitivity to lower oil prices and/or a strong South African rand, alongside a potential rise in debt and project execution risks if and when several multibillion-dollar GTL projects are built. Under our prudent crude oil price assumptions, we see oil prices declining to $80 per barrel (bbl) from $100 per bbl over calendar 2012-2014, and a rand to U.S. dollar exchange rate of ZAR7.5 to $1. Accordingly, we currently estimate that funds from operations (FFO) could be about ZAR34 billion for the financial year 2013 (ending June 30, 2013). However, we believe that Sasol's financial metrics should remain robust in the medium term, reflected in our forecast of Standard & Poor's-adjusted FFO to debt of more than 75% in 2013. This is in spite of large capital expenditures (capex) of ZAR25 billion or more annually. The actual amount of capex could be higher depending on the progress of new GTL projects and potential upstream, gas-focused acquisitions. An adjusted ratio of FFO to debt of more than 50% (it was about 200% at the end of June 2012) is consistent with the current ratings under our prudent crude oil price assumption of $80 per bbl from 2014 for Brent and an exchange rate of ZAR7.5 to $1. We estimate that FFO to debt of 50% is consistent with the lower end of Sasol's target range of balance sheet debt to equity of 20%-40% (which was 2.7% on June 30, 2012). Liquidity The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We assess Sasol's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, with sources covering uses by more than 1.2x in the next 12 months. This is based on Sasol's comfortable reported cash balance of ZAR12.7 billion on June 30, 2012, excluding restricted cash of ZAR5.3 billion (largely at joint ventures). Together with our estimate of FFO of about ZAR34 billion, this should comfortably cover Sasol's modest short-term debt of ZAR3.3 billion and working capital needs. We anticipate modestly negative discretionary cash flow in financial year 2013. We reached this projection after deducting from FFO the group's estimate of capex of about ZAR24.8 billion and dividends of about ZAR11.0 billion (assuming the declared final and interim dividends are at a similar level to financial 2012). We note that if Sasol continues to increase both investment and dividends ahead of growth in operating cash flow, it is likely to have to raise additional debt. As a major South African company, Sasol should maintain sound access to local commercial paper markets and bank facilities, in our opinion. We note that Sasol has a $200 million revolving bilateral credit facility that matures in May 2015, committed 365-day bank lines, and substantial short-term uncommitted bank credit lines. Outlook The negative outlook largely reflects that on the Republic of South Africa, and the potential that we could downgrade Sasol if we downgrade South Africa further. We presently consider it unlikely that our ratings on Sasol would exceed those on the sovereign, as Sasol generates about two-thirds of its profits domestically. We could also consider taking a negative rating action if we anticipated that Sasol's credit metrics would weaken markedly, possibly as a result of future material increases in debt. Such increases could stem from potential large, debt-funded, multibillion-dollar GTL projects, relative to Sasol's future cash flow strength, visibility of which is complicated by the rand's volatility. We will monitor the actual construction and completion risks associated with any such large projects, as well as related funding arrangements. Other risks that could lead to a downgrade include further increases in perceived country risks or a material strengthening of the rand. Corporate Credit Rating Foreign Currency BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Negative/A-2 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)