Oct 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on State
Street Corp. (STT; A+/Negative/A-1) are not affected by the company's
satisfactory third-quarter earnings, which reflect flat fee revenue and lower
net interest income, partly offset by lower expenses compared with the second
quarter.
Positively, STT continues to exhibit good new business growth in its core
asset servicing business, a key trend that continues to underpin our
assessment of STT's very strong business profile. We recognize that in coming
quarters, net interest revenue will probably decline further because of very
low interest rates, as STT reinvests its large securities portfolio. However,
we expect earnings performance will remain relatively stable and within our
expectations for the rating, supported by the company's good asset servicing
and asset management fee generation and expense controls.
STT reported $654 million in net income available to shareholders, which
included a net aftertax benefit of $277 million. The net benefit mainly
stemmed from legacy legal matters--a $362 million pretax benefit related to
claims from the 2008 Lehman bankruptcy, offset by a $60 million provision for
previously disclosed litigation in its securities lending business. Excluding
extraordinary items, net income was still a substantial $473 million, down
slightly from the second quarter's $480 million.
We estimate that the adjusted pretax operating margin in the third quarter was
approximately 29%, which is within our expectations for the ratings. Total
operating revenue was down about 3% from the second quarter as asset servicing
fees rose, but trading services and securities finance declined mainly on
lower market volumes. Positively, assets under custody and administration of
$23.4 trillion increased 5% during the quarter, while assets under management
of $2.1 trillion increased 8%, reflecting both substantial net new business
and higher market valuations. Still, net interest revenue dipped 8% from the
second quarter as lower asset yields offset further slight growth in the
company's securities portfolio.
The net interest margin (NIM) declined 10 basis points during the quarter to
1.44%, and we expect the NIM may narrow further in the next few quarters. To
offset these revenue challenges, the company remains focused on expense
controls, as operating expenses declined 4% from the second quarter, resulting
in slight operating leverage.
As we expected, STT continued to repurchase common shares under its $1.8
billion repurchase program announced in March. The company bought back $480
million of its common shares in the quarter, and we expect it will purchase a
similar amount in the fourth quarter. We view this buyback program as large,
and we consider the company's priority of returning capital to shareholders as
a negative factor from a credit perspective. However, the rating reflects our
expectation that the company will repurchase shares at a measured quarterly
pace and that its total payout will not exceed 80% of net income in 2012. STT
estimated that its pro forma Basel III Tier 1 common ratio, incorporating
recent rules proposed by the Federal Reserve Bank, was 11.3% as of Sept. 30,
2012, which compares well with those of peers.
The negative outlook on STT reflects our negative outlook on the U.S.
sovereign rating because we incorporate one notch of uplift into our ratings
on STT based on our expectation for potential extraordinary U.S. government
support. Otherwise, we view STT's fundamental trends as stable. We expect that
STT's overall financial performance will remain satisfactory, measured by a
pretax operating margin of about mid-20%, although earnings performance should
remain subdued because of persistent low interest rates.
Furthermore, we expect that STT will increase and maintain its risk-adjusted
capital (RAC) ratio, based on our measurement, to more than 7.0% over
approximately the next two years, despite its common share repurchases and
possible midsize acquisitions. We believe that cash deployment for its October
2012 acquisition of Goldman Sachs's hedge fund administration business will
slow this growth, and we would view negatively additional significant
cash-financed acquisitions. If STT's capital management actions lead us to
expect that its RAC ratio will decline to less than 7.0% for a sustained
period of time, then we could lower the ratings.
