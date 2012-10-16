Oct 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on State Street Corp. (STT; A+/Negative/A-1) are not affected by the company's satisfactory third-quarter earnings, which reflect flat fee revenue and lower net interest income, partly offset by lower expenses compared with the second quarter. Positively, STT continues to exhibit good new business growth in its core asset servicing business, a key trend that continues to underpin our assessment of STT's very strong business profile. We recognize that in coming quarters, net interest revenue will probably decline further because of very low interest rates, as STT reinvests its large securities portfolio. However, we expect earnings performance will remain relatively stable and within our expectations for the rating, supported by the company's good asset servicing and asset management fee generation and expense controls. STT reported $654 million in net income available to shareholders, which included a net aftertax benefit of $277 million. The net benefit mainly stemmed from legacy legal matters--a $362 million pretax benefit related to claims from the 2008 Lehman bankruptcy, offset by a $60 million provision for previously disclosed litigation in its securities lending business. Excluding extraordinary items, net income was still a substantial $473 million, down slightly from the second quarter's $480 million. We estimate that the adjusted pretax operating margin in the third quarter was approximately 29%, which is within our expectations for the ratings. Total operating revenue was down about 3% from the second quarter as asset servicing fees rose, but trading services and securities finance declined mainly on lower market volumes. Positively, assets under custody and administration of $23.4 trillion increased 5% during the quarter, while assets under management of $2.1 trillion increased 8%, reflecting both substantial net new business and higher market valuations. Still, net interest revenue dipped 8% from the second quarter as lower asset yields offset further slight growth in the company's securities portfolio. The net interest margin (NIM) declined 10 basis points during the quarter to 1.44%, and we expect the NIM may narrow further in the next few quarters. To offset these revenue challenges, the company remains focused on expense controls, as operating expenses declined 4% from the second quarter, resulting in slight operating leverage. As we expected, STT continued to repurchase common shares under its $1.8 billion repurchase program announced in March. The company bought back $480 million of its common shares in the quarter, and we expect it will purchase a similar amount in the fourth quarter. We view this buyback program as large, and we consider the company's priority of returning capital to shareholders as a negative factor from a credit perspective. However, the rating reflects our expectation that the company will repurchase shares at a measured quarterly pace and that its total payout will not exceed 80% of net income in 2012. STT estimated that its pro forma Basel III Tier 1 common ratio, incorporating recent rules proposed by the Federal Reserve Bank, was 11.3% as of Sept. 30, 2012, which compares well with those of peers. The negative outlook on STT reflects our negative outlook on the U.S. sovereign rating because we incorporate one notch of uplift into our ratings on STT based on our expectation for potential extraordinary U.S. government support. Otherwise, we view STT's fundamental trends as stable. We expect that STT's overall financial performance will remain satisfactory, measured by a pretax operating margin of about mid-20%, although earnings performance should remain subdued because of persistent low interest rates. Furthermore, we expect that STT will increase and maintain its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, based on our measurement, to more than 7.0% over approximately the next two years, despite its common share repurchases and possible midsize acquisitions. We believe that cash deployment for its October 2012 acquisition of Goldman Sachs's hedge fund administration business will slow this growth, and we would view negatively additional significant cash-financed acquisitions. If STT's capital management actions lead us to expect that its RAC ratio will decline to less than 7.0% for a sustained period of time, then we could lower the ratings. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.