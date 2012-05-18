(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 18 - Fitch Ratings expects the rise in U.S. investor interest in European Community (EC) infrastructure products to be tempered by several structural and regulatory challenges. Issuers of project and infrastructure debt in the EC are facing substantially less bank financing capacity than anticipated and are seeking capital markets options to fund investment. Regulatory hurdles, currency issues, and the need for wider spreads are likely to make it more challenging to attract U.S. investors despite favorable rates. Because access to the European bond market is limited to a few very visible assets (e.g. Aeroports de Paris, BAA, and Eurotunnel) and the best structured and largest utilities, the vast majority of the European infrastructure market has used bank lending to finance project debt since the beginning of the Great Recession. Because European banks are now repositioning their assets to meet the increased capital and liquidity requirements in Basel III, they seem likely to reduce project finance debt in the short term. The looming Solvency II regulations are also suppressing funding from insurance companies. We believe these dynamics are making funding from U.S. sources more attractive. These assets may be attractive to U.S. investors, particularly private placement investors, because they provide long-term and stable cash flows, diversification, and ample supply of debt. Recent reductions in U.S. interest rates have also made higher yielding, less liquid EU infrastructure assets attractive. While some U.S. investors have been attracted to these credits, their participation is unlikely to fill the gap significantly. Currency volatility is the primary limiter. U.S. investors currently have little appetite for Sterling or Euro investments due to the challenges those economies are facing. And funding in U.S. dollars requires the issuer to arrange a matching swap from Sterling or Euro flows to cover the debt service. These types of swaps are available only from a shrinking number of highly rated institutions and only offered to the strongest infrastructure enterprises. Finally, U.S. investors may also be wary of the lesser degree of reporting and transparency that exists in the EU bond markets and not want to extend their investments other than the most public and more widely understood issuers. Consequently, only the larger and higher rated European issuers are in a position to manage these issues and take advantage of the market access provided by the U.S. private placement market. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)