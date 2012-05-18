(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 18 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banco Popular Espanol, S.A.'s (Popular) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb-' from 'bbb+'. Simultaneously, Fitch has removed all the ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as the acquisition of Banco Pastor, SA (Pastor; unrated) has been completed. The downgrades reflect the continued deterioration in Popular's asset quality and profitability, wholesale funding dependence and the integration of Pastor, which has weighed on the bank's risk profile, despite Pastor's relatively small size. Popular's Long-term IDR and senior unsecured rating are at the Support Rating Floor of 'BBB'. Fitch believes there is a high probability that the Spanish authorities would support Popular given its systemic importance as Spain's fifth largest bank At the same time, Fitch has downgraded Popular's 100%-owned subsidiary, Banco Popular Portugal's (BPP) Long-term IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+' and assigned a Negative Outlook to this rating. BPP's Support Rating has been affirmed at '2'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. Popular's VR is sensitive to a further weakening of the Spanish economy, which is undergoing a recession, high unemployment and additional deterioration of real estate prices in Spain, a sector to which Popular is highly exposed. Popular will need to make large provisions to cover real estate assets in line with the state's harsher provisioning demands, and profitability for 2012 and 2013 is expected to be very low. In addition, Fitch expects asset quality in Popular's core SME loan portfolio to deteriorate given that weak economic conditions will persist. Real estate exposure (including Pastor) represents a high 24% of Popular's total loans and foreclosures and has single-name concentrations. At end-2011, the aggregate impaired loans ratio was 7.7% (12%, with net foreclosures). Reserve coverage has been boosted by EUR3.2bn of provisions directly against equity and negative goodwill as part of the Pastor integration. Despite this, unreserved impaired assets remain sizeable relative to Popular's equity. Popular's funding and liquidity levels have improved due to good retail funding growth and EUR17.2bn accessed from the ECB three-year LTRO. However, Popular is still reliant on the strained wholesale markets for funding and further retail funding growth is increasingly challenging given high unemployment. The Pastor transaction has negatively affected equity. Nevertheless, Popular has EUR2.3bn of mandatory convertible bonds which could easily be converted into share capital (EUR0.5bn to be converted in June 2012) were the bank to face a stress. The rating actions on BPP's ratings reflect a weakening of potential parental support due to Popular's downgrade. The actions also reflect the weakness of Portugal's operating environment. Fitch believes there is still a high probability that BPP would be supported by Popular if needed, and this drives BPP's Long-term IDR. It remains one notch higher than the Portuguese sovereign's Long-Term IDR ('BB+'/Negative), and it is sensitive to a downgrade of the Long-term IDR of either Popular, Portugal, or both. In line with the agency's criteria on Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities, Popular's subordinated debt and preferred stock have also been downgraded, reflecting greater risk of non-performance, as expressed by Popular's VR. At end-March 2012, Popular had total assets of EUR158m. Its activities are centred on retail and commercial banking services for SMEs and individuals through a widely-spread network of 2,765 branches, including 236 in Portugal and the US. The rating actions are as follows: Banco Popular Espanol S.A. (Popular) Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; removed from RWN; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'; removed from RWN Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb+', removed from RWN Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB' Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2': removed from RWN Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; removed from RWN Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB'; removed from RWN Preference shares: downgraded to 'B' from 'BB-'; removed from RWN BPE Financiaciones SA: Long-term senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; removed from RWN Short-term senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'; removed from RWN Banco Popular Portugal SA (BPP): Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+'; removed from RWN; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'; removed from RWN Support Rating: affirmed at '2' The impact, if any, of the above rating actions on BPP's covered bonds will be detailed in a separate comment. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)