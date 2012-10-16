Oct 16 - State Street (STT) reported net income of $674 million in
the third quarter of 2012 (3Q'12), up from $490 million in the sequential
quarter, and up from $555 million in the year-ago quarter. Fitch would note,
however, that STT's 3Q'12 results benefited from a $362 million claims
settlement related to the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy. Excluding this, STT's core
earnings were modestly down to $473 million from the sequential quarter as Fitch
notes that topline growth remains challenging partially offset by continued
expense management.
STT's 3Q'12 overall revenue was down 3% from both the sequential and year-ago
quarters as the low interest rate environment continues to constrain net
interest revenue, as well as some continued weakness in securities finance and
foreign exchange trading revenue. These declines were very modestly offset by
higher servicing and asset management fees, which were up 1% and 2% from the
sequential quarter. Fitch notes that this improvement was due to a mix of higher
markets as well as some new business wins on the quarter.
Fitch notes that the company's net interest margin (NIM) declined to 1.44% at
3Q'12, down from 1.54% at 2Q'12. Fitch had expected this decline given the
currently challenging interest rate environment, and now with the next steps of
quantitative easing, Fitch would expect the NIM to continue to contract over a
near-to-intermediate term time horizon.
Fitch would note that STT also realized some continued compensation and benefits
savings, which declined 3% from the sequential quarter and 5% from the year ago
quarter. Fitch notes that this buffered the decline in core earnings.
Given STT's strong position as a global asset servicer, total assets under
custody and administration (AUCA) continued to grow, in part through higher
markets, and now amount to $23.4 trillion. Similarly, total assets under
management (AUM) increased to $2.06 trillion, up from $1.9 trillion, which
includes $78 billion of net new assets. Given STT's positioning, Fitch expects
both AUCA and AUM to increase over time, but at uneven rates given the still
challenging market and economic environment.
STT's capital position remains solid. The company's Tier 1 common ratio was
17.8% at 3Q'12, essentially unchanged from the sequential quarter, and up from
16.8% at year-end 2011. The Tier 1 common ratio was unchanged, as current
earnings were essentially returned to shareholders via current dividends and
$480 million of buybacks during the quarter.
Under Basel 3 proposals including the U.S. NPR, and specifically the application
of the Simplified Supervisory Formula Approach (SSFA), STT's Tier 1 common ratio
improved to 11.3% in 3Q'12 from 9.8% in 2Q'12. However, STT estimates that with
certain securities run-off, the Tier 1 common ratio under Basel 3 would be
11.9%, down from 12.7% in 2Q'12.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.