(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Emgesa's foreign and local currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is revised to
Positive from Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed Emgesa's long-term national scale rating at 'AAA(col)'
with a Stable Outlook, as well as the debt listed at the end of this release.
Emgesa's Positive Outlook reflects the company's strong financial profile and
Fitch's expectation that debt increases to finance the El Quimbo project will
not increase leverage significantly.
Emgesa's ratings reflect the company's strong competitive position, its
diversified portfolio of generation assets, and successful business and
commercial strategies. The ratings also reflect the operating support the
company receives from its controlling shareholder (Endesa-Chile; Fitch IDR of
'BBB+') through the transfer of know-how, experience and best practices. The
ratings also consider Emgesa's moderate exposure to hydrology and regulatory
risk.
Solid Business Position
Emgesa's ratings are supported by the company's business position in Colombia as
one of the largest generation companies in the country based on installed
capacity and electric generation. As of March 31, 2012, the company had 20% of
Colombia's total installed generation capacity, and accounted for 21% of the
country's total generation. The combination of the company's low marginal cost
hydro-electric generating based, along with its complementary watershed and some
thermal generating capacity (85% hydro/15% thermal) make the company less
exposed to changes in the hydrology system and weather conditions.
Emgesa's commercial strategy also matches its business profile and operating
assets which provides more revenue stability, predictability and lowers risk.
The company's commercial strategy has aimed at selling around 70% of its volume
at contracted prices for a one- to three-year term. During 2011, the company
sold 70% of its energy sales under medium-term contracts. Although the energy
generation business is more vulnerable to changes in hydrology and in prices of
both energy and fuel, Emgesa's administration has demonstrated strong and
conservative management, which has resulted in reasonably stable cash flows over
time.
Modest Financial Leverage and Robust Liquidity
Emgesa's credit profile is characterized by moderate leverage and strong
interest coverage and is consistent with the assigned rating level. As of the
last 12 months (LTM) ended March 31, 2012, the company reported a moderate
leverage ratio, as measured by total debt-to-EBITDA of 1.7 times (x). Interest
coverage, as measured by EBITDA-to-Interest expense was solid as of the LTM
ended March 31, 2012 at 9.3x.
Emgesa's liquidity position is considered robust with cash on hand of USD253
million, committed credit lines with banks of almost USD200 million, and
short-term debt of USD192 million as of March 2012. In April 2012, the company
refinanced its short term debt - comprised by a club deal with local banks -
through a new 10-year club deal. In Fitch's opinion, Emgesa's short-term
financial needs rely on strong cash flow generation (average of USD354 million
per year over the past four years) and broad access to financing sources. The
company's debt of USD1.2 billion is mainly composed of bond issuances due
between 2014 and 2024.
Although the company's dividend policy is a minimum of 50%, Emgesa's modest
leverage together with solid cash generation have allowed the company to
historically present a dividend pay-out-ratio of 100%, which is considered high,
yet manageable.
El Quimbo Project to Increase Leverage Somewhat
Emgesa's expansion plan includes the construction of the El Quimbo hydroelectric
plant, a 400 megawatt (MW) hydroelectric generation plant with an estimated
investment of USD837 million. El Quimbo is expected to start commercial
operations by December 2014. The company plans to finance 80% of the project
with on-balance sheet debt, which will increase leverage to approximately 2.3x
to 2.5x before the project starts commercial operations by the end of 2014. This
leverage has been incorporated into the assigned ratings.
Emgesa's Strategic Importance for Endesa Group
Emgesa is indirectly controlled by Endesa S.A. (IDR: 'A-' on Rating Watch
Negative), through its subsidiary Endesa Latinoamerica and Endesa Chile ('BBB+'
IDR), which together control the company and have a 48.48% economic interest in
the company. Endesa's relationship with Emgesa is positive because of the
transfer of know-how, technology integration and business practices. Emgesa is a
sizable asset for the Endesa Group and represents 17% of Endesa's EBITDA in
Latin America during the first quarter of 2012; the El Quimbo project should
increase the relative size of Emgesa in the group once commercial operations
commence.
Despite not having the control of Emgesa, Empresa de Energia de Bogota S.A. ESP.
( EEB; 'BB+' IDR) also participates in the company, with 51.51% of economic
rights. EEB also owns non-controlling majority participations in the electric
distribution companies Codensa and Empresa de Energia de Cundinamarca, and in
Colombia's largest natural gas pipeline transportation company, Transportadora
de Gas Internacional.
A combination of conservative credit metrics, assets diversification and
sustained growth in cash flows might result in a positive rating action.
Conversely, a change in the company's capital structure or funding strategy for
Quimbo Project that result in higher financial leverage, a regulatory change
that negatively affects Emgesa's cash generation or a delay and lower than
expected results in the construction of Quimbo could lead to a negative rating
action.
Fitch affirms Emgesa's ratings as follows
--Senior unsecured COP$736.760 million notes due 2021 at 'BBB-';
--COP$1.9 trillion bond program at 'AAA(col)';
--COP$250 billion bond issuance at 'AAA(col)';
--COP$600 billion commercial paper at 'F1+(col)'.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)