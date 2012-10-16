Overview
-- On October 11, we downgraded Genworth Financial Inc. to 'BBB-' from
'BBB' and maintained the negative outlook.
-- We are lowering the national scale rating on Mexico-based subsidiary,
Genworth Seguros de Credito a la Vivienda, to 'mxAA-' from 'mxAA' and
assigning our 'BB+' global scale financial strength rating to the company.
-- The negative outlook on the global scale financial strength rating
reflects the $260 million guarantee and mirrors the outlook on Genworth
Financial.
Rating Action
On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered the national
scale rating on Genworth Seguros de Credito a la Vivienda to 'mxAA-' from
'mxAA'. At the same time, we assigned a 'BB+' global scale financial strength
rating to the company. The outlook on both scales is negative.
Rationale
The financial strength rating on Genworth Seguros de Credito a la Vivienda
reflects the parent company, Genworth Financial Inc.'s (GNW;
BBB-/Negative/A-3), explicit support to its subsidiary. GNW guarantees a
maximum amount of $260 million, which despite the cap, in our opinion, is
enough to support the operation and capitalization of Genworth Seguros de
Credito a la Vivienda. If GNW were to discontinue this guarantee, it would
continue guaranteeing the potential liabilities arising from any current
policy of Genworth Seguros de Credito a la Vivienda up to one day before the
end of it.
We expect GNW to continue supporting its Mexican subsidiary's growth through
capital contributions to meet regulatory capital requirements. Genworth
Seguros de Credito a la Vivienda has received a capital injection of about $2
million in June 2012.
Genworth Seguros de Credito a la Vivienda is GNW's main vehicle in providing
mortgage insurance in the Mexican market. We consider the company's capital
level to be good and its operating performance to be marginal. After the rapid
growth in 2011, written premiums were lower as of June 2012, compared with
same period last year, mainly due to a delay in signing of some contracts and
we will probably see their impact and the increase in written premiums by the
fourth quarter.
Outlook
The negative outlook on Genworth Seguros de Credito a la Vivienda reflects the
parent's $260 million guarantee and mirrors that of its parent. A downgrade of
GNW would result in a downgrade of its Mexican subsidiary. The negative
outlook on GNW reflects the low fixed-charge coverage metrics, the uneven
business performance, and its continued poor, albeit improved, performance.
Ratings List
Ratings Assigned
Genworth Seguros de credito a la Vivienda
Financial Strength Rating
Global Scale BB+/Negative/--
Rating Lowered To From
National Scale mxAA-/Negative/-- mxAA/Stable/--
