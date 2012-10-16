Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'AA' rating on the following
Virginia Resources Authority's (VRA) bonds:
--Approximately $53.6 million in outstanding airports revolving fund revenue
bonds.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by local borrower repayments, investment earnings, and
debt service reserve funds (DSRFs). In addition, the commonwealth of Virginia
(the commonwealth) has pledged its moral obligation (MO) to replenish the
capital reserve subaccount held for the Capital Region Airport Commission (CRAC,
or the commission) if it falls below the required level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SOLID FINANCIAL STRUCTURE: Fitch's cash flow modeling demonstrates that the
program can continue to pay bond debt service even with loan defaults in excess
of Fitch's 'AAA' liability default hurdle, as produced using Fitch's Portfolio
Stress Calculator (PSC). However, due to the high single-obligor concentration
of the commission and the effective limited number of borrowers, the rating is
limited to 'AA'.
SIGNIFICANT POOL CONCENTRATION: There is significant pool concentration, with
CRAC (revenue bonds rated 'A-' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch), which operates
Richmond International Airport (RIA), accounting for 60% of the pool. This risk
is somewhat mitigated by the MO pledge specified below.
PROFICIENT PROGRAM MANAGEMENT: VRA maintains solid loan underwriting guidelines
and loan monitoring procedures, reflected by the fact that the program has not
suffered a default to date.
RESERVES ADD STRUCTURAL ENHANCEMENT: Individual borrower reserves provide
protection to bondholders. In addition, with amortization of borrower loans,
excess reserves are released and are available to meet any deficiency of loan
repayments by other borrowers.
CREDIT PROFILE
STRONG DEFAULT TOLERANCE
Annual cash flow coverage from repayments of pledged loans combined with
scheduled reserve de-allocations remains strong, exceeding 1.2x annually. Cash
flow modeling demonstrates that the program can continue to pay bond debt
service even with hypothetical loan defaults of 100% over any four-year period.
This is in excess of Fitch's 'AAA' liability stress hurdle (36.5%), which is
derived based on the aggregate credit quality of the program's pledged loan
pool. However, due to the significant borrower concentration of the commission
and the effective limited number of pool borrowers, the rating assigned by Fitch
has been limited to 'AA'.
POOL EXHIBITS SIGNIFICANT BORROWER CONCENTRATION
The existing pledged loan portfolio is composed of only 20 participants, with
the largest borrower, the commission, accounting for about 60% of the
outstanding loan principal. The commission's concentration is expected to remain
high given the limited number of potential airport borrowers within the
commonwealth. The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport Authority is the pool's
second largest borrower at just under 10%. The top 10 borrowers represent 92% of
the total pool.
Loan security provisions typically range from dedicated revenue pledges specific
to single-user projects and/or a local government's general obligation pledge,
to a pledge of general airport revenues. VRA may require additional security,
such as a MO or general obligation of the underlying locality to meet its
underwriting guidelines. The commission has pledged the net revenues derived
from the operation of RIA.
PROFICIENT PROGRAM MANAGEMENT AND UNDERWRITING
While VRA completes its own underwriting analysis, an independent feasibility
analysis of the commission is also provided because it carries the
commonwealth's MO. In addition, all projects must first be approved by the
Virginia Department of Aviation and then be placed on the commonwealth's
priority list by the Virginia Aviation Board before being brought to the VRA for
credit analysis and loan approval. The VRA also conducts annual reviews of pool
participants to ensure compliance with all loan agreements. Loan monitoring
efforts also include monitoring payment receipts and identifying borrowers with
potential cash flow problems. To date, the program has not experienced a
default.
STRUCTURAL CHARACTERISTICS
The commonwealth established its airports revolving fund as a vehicle for local
governments to access capital at below-market rates to fund infrastructure needs
for aviation facilities. The revolving fund is meant to spur economic
development through transportation improvements, specially geared toward primary
use and general aviation airports within the commonwealth.
Bonds secured by the master indenture are backed on a parity basis by bond and
direct (recycled) loans. With each bond issuance, VRA deposits a required amount
into each borrower's established DSRF. In addition to local borrower repayments,
investment earnings from reserve funds are transferred to the revenue fund to be
used for debt service essentially subsidizing the interest rate on loans to the
program borrowers.
RESERVES ADD ADDITIONAL STRUCTURAL ENHANCEMENT
A DSRF is established for each local borrower, with a reserve requirement equal
to the greater of 25%-40% of outstanding bonds or maximum annual debt service.
As of June 2012, the combined balance in the DSRFs currently totals about $17
million or 31% of outstanding bonds.
As bonds amortize, reserves in excess of the required amount for each
participant are released to a general reserve fund (GRF), which may be used to
finance any potential deficiency caused by another borrower's loan default. The
GRF is maintained at the difference between the actual balance in each DSRF and
the current aggregate DSRF requirements. Any excess is recycled back into the
airport fund and may be used for additional loans.
VRA may issue additional bonds as long as current and projected income available
covers the sum of all projected debt service requirements by at least 1.05x. In
addition, beginning with the third supplemental indenture (series 2002 bonds),
confirmation that any additional bonds will not result in the reduction of the
current rating of the bonds is required.
MORAL OBLIGATION PLEDGE STRENGTHENS CRAC
The commission's obligations are further secured by the commonwealth's MO, which
is available to make up any deficiencies in the capital reserve account portion
of RIA's DSRF. The DSRF is segregated into two subaccounts: a capital reserve
account (funded in an amount equal to the borrower's maximum annual debt service
requirement plus the following interest payment) and a secondary reserve,
containing the remainder of the borrower's allocated reserves. Each year, the
general assembly of the commonwealth is authorized but not obligated to restore
the capital reserve account to its minimum level. Currently, the commission is
the only borrower in which the commonwealth pledges its MO enhancement to the
DSRF.