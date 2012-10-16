Oct 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on Annapolis, Md.-based ARINC Inc. (BB-/Stable/--) are not affected by
the announcement that Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (BB/Stable/--) will acquire the
Defense Systems Engineering & Support (DSES) division of ARINC for $154 million.
We expect the transaction to close later this year. DSES is a relatively
low-margin business that does not account for a large portion of ARINC's total
earnings (but does account for a meaningful portion of total sales). While
ARINC's end-market diversity will suffer modestly, its leading, often dominant,
market positions in the transportation services business continue to support our
"fair" business risk profile assessment.
We believe ARINC will reduce debt to replace lost earnings from DSES such that
leverage does not increase, an outcome that the company's credit agreement
requires. Debt to EBITDA was about 4x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012,
and we expect this ratio to improve to about 3.5x over the next year, stemming
from healthy demand for ARINC's more profitable transportation services. We
assess the company's financial risk profile as "aggressive."